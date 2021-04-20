USMJ Announces 4/20 Celebration Sale And Now Accepting Cryptocurrency Payments

DALLAS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USMJ (North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.) (USOTC: USMJ) kicks off their yearly 4/20 promotion with a week of sales and celebration for the Cannabis industry. Additionally, USMJ now has the ability to accept Crypto Currencies as a form of payment for exchange of goods.

For the third year in a row, USMJ.com and all its products are on sale. This opportunity isn't exclusive but meant to help out all customers get all of the products they desire.

Recently, USMJ announced a partnership with Wasatch Farms and is now selling their 1500mg CBD and CBG creams, gels and capsules. These high-quality products, made in the U.S.A. help support an American company and the Cannabis industry as a whole.

Discounts range from 10%-25% OFF your purchase. You can head over to USMJ.com (https://usmj.com/pages/420-2021-discounts) to get the full details and apply the coupons to your cart during check out.

"To continually move forward you have to stay keep with the times. We've been prepping for this all year and we're excited to help out our customers," says Steven Rash, CEO, North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. "We have a cutthroat team working behind the scenes ensuring our customers success and listening to what our customers want. One recent reveal and request was to have the ability to use Crypto Currency for purchase. We made it happen."

USMJ now has the ability to accept certain crypto currencies as a form of payment for the goods listed on USMJ.com. Currencies include: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI & USDC. During checkout, a customer can choose to pay with credit card or Crypto using Coinbase Commerce as their wallet method.

Background: USMJ.com is a line of business of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ.com is one of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces to shop for CBD, CBG, hemp and cannabis essentials. Additionally, UMSJ.com has multiple B2B programs and partnerships offering them access to the tools and products USMJ.com has to offer.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

