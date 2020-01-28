USMJ Announces CBD and CBG Smokables in Pre Roll and Flower Now Available at www.USMJ.com

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced CBD and CBG Smokables in both Pre Roll and Flower now available on the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com .

"One of the fastest-growing hemp sectors bears a striking resemblance to the marijuana industry: dried and smokable hemp flowers." - Hemp Industry Daily

"Bethany Gomez, who analyzes the hemp industry for Brightfield Group, a Chicago-based cannabis market research firm, said her team uncovered the smokable hemp trend this year [2019] while calling retailers, including smoke shops, spas and natural-food stores, to find out what they were selling."

USMJ carries multiple CBD and CBG Smokable products in both Pre Roll and Flower adding to the company's more than 150 CBD, Hemp, and Cannabis Essentials products available on line. The www.USMJ.com brand name recognition is expanding bolstered by the brand recognition of the products available on the site. Products can be purchased using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or an electronic check.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350

SOURCE North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

