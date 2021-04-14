USMJ Welcomes U.S. Based Wasatch Hemp Farm to Vendor Partnership Program

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USMJ.com (North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.) (USOTC: USMJ) unveils partnership with Wasatch Hemp Farm out of Utah, U.S.A. American made hemp, Wasatch Hemp Farm brings their powerful products to the USMJ marketplace with four new creams, gel capsules, containing not only CBD but CBG in certain cases.

Link to products: https://usmj.com/collections/wasatch-hemp-farm

Some key facts about these new products:

1500mg of CBD in all products

Pain cream contains an additional 750mg of CBG

Athlete's looking for a post workout muscle rub use the CBD Freeze roll on gel

USMJ looks to cultivate and grow partnerships with American Based companies for the ever-growing cannabis market.

"Supporting and helping American companies is at our core," says, Steven Rash, CEO, North American Cannabis Holdings. "We're at an exciting point seeing new growth in our industry and what we're trying to accomplish. We want to continue partnering with companies that are strong at their core."

Vendors looking to partner with USMJ.com may read about the process and apply here: https://usmj.com/pages/vendor-inquiries

Background: USMJ.com is a line of business of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ.com is one of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces to shop for CBD, CBG, hemp and cannabis essentials. Additionally, UMSJ.com has multiple B2B programs and partnerships offering them access to the tools and products USMJ.com has to offer.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

