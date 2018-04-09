USO and Activision to Bring 'Call of Duty: WWII' to Service Members Overseas

WHEN: April 2018

WHERE: Germany and Kuwait

WHY: Activision and the Call of Duty Endowment will introduce the newest "Call of Duty: WWII" DLC Pack, "The War Machine," to service members overseas with opportunities to play with family members and friends at home; allowing them to stay connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation.

For more than 77 years, the USO has provided a vital connection between service members, their families and the American people as a Force Behind the ForcesSM. The Call of Duty Endowment is a nonprofit foundation founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The organization seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value veterans bring to the workplace.

This is the first entertainment tour between the USO and Activision and the Call of Duty Endowment.

QUOTES:

Attributed to J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and President:

"Our primary goal at the USO is to keep service members connected to family, home, and country. This collaboration with Activision and Call of Duty provides us a unique channel to do just that with one of the most popular entertainment franchises in the world. Online games are played by service members to stay connected to family and friends – no matter where they are in the world – and we're excited to support that interest with Call of Duty."

Attributed to Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment:

"We're honored to work with the USO entertainment team through this extraordinary opportunity to spend time with active-duty service members serving overseas. It's a further reflection of our gratitude and respect for their service. The Call of Duty Endowment shares a common bond with the USO to support the men and women of our Armed Forces. We look forward to getting to know as many troops as possible and through this tour provide a moment of entertainment in their deployed battle rhythm. We can't wait to get started!"

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, The Boeing Company, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Harris Teeter, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, Mission BBQ, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BBMC, BIC, GEICO, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Prudential, Target, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY WWII are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

