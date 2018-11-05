USO and Lyft Announce $1 Million Milestone with Round Up & Donate Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyft, whose mission is to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation, and the USO are celebrating the tremendous feat of Lyft passengers raising $1 million through their Round Up & Donate platform. The product allows Lyft riders to select a cause they care about, and automatically round up their fares to the nearest dollar. By selecting the USO, passenger donations support the USO in its mission to keep service members connected to family, home and country. The Round Up & Donate platform is an ongoing opportunity for passengers to opt-in and begin supporting the USO.

"Achieving this milestone is a testament to Lyft's dedication to the USO's mission, and we are thankful for our ongoing partnership and collaboration," said Lisa Anastasi, USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer. "Lyft is focused on connecting communities through better transportation, which is closely aligned with our mission to keep service members and their families connected. This partnership is also a demonstration of how the public, Lyft passengers, can join the USO as a Force Behind the Forces and show collective support for our men and women in uniform."

The donations from the Lyft Round Up & Donate campaign have supported USO programming offered around the globe. One example of this programming is the USO2GO care packs which offer the comforts of home for service members stationed in remote locations where there may not be a traditional USO center. Since the USO and Lyft partnership began in May 2017, the USO has sent expeditionary programs such as USO2GO care packs and holiday boxes to some of the farthest corners of the globe, providing a touch of home to more than 100,000 active duty service members. The support from Lyft and riders helps the USO continue its mission to keep service members and their families connected to the people and places they hold dear.

"We are thrilled to announce that our passengers have raised over $1 million for USO through Round Up & Donate, an important partner of ours whose mission is to strengthen the connection between service members and their communities while they serve," said Mike Masserman, Head of Social Impact at Lyft. "Through these donations, Lyft passengers have helped the USO to deliver critical support to the 4.9 million service members and military families who serve our nation around the world and the more than 200,000 service members who transition out of the military each year."

In January, Lyft and the USO will conduct a care pack event in which Lyft team members will prepare 2,500 care packs that will be sent to service members deployed overseas.

This holiday season, Americans are encouraged to continue to be a Force Behind the ForcesSM with the USO by taking a Lyft and giving a gift to the USO by opting in to Round Up & Donate. Messages of thanks can also be sent to service members by visiting FORCE.USO.org.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

About Lyft:

Lyft was founded in 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people's lives with the world's best transportation. Lyft is available to 96 percent of the United States population as well as select cities in Ontario, Canada. Lyft is preferred for its commitment to effecting positive change for our cities, and promoting transportation equity through shared rides, electric bikes and scooters, and public transit partnerships. Lyft is the only rideshare company to offset carbon emissions from all rides.

