USO Appoints Rebecca Parkes USO Northeast Regional President

ARLINGTON, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) announced today that Rebecca Parkes will lead the USO Northeast Region as its Regional President. Parkes will assume her new position on May 24.

As Regional President, Parkes will oversee USO operations and development in New England, Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, New York, and Delaware.

Parkes comes to the USO with more than 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, having served as a leader and strategist at leading nonprofits, healthcare organizations and universities. Most recently, Parkes was the Chief Operating Officer of T1D Exchange, a healthcare nonprofit. She was responsible for driving overall advancement efforts, from building partnerships to overseeing philanthropy, grants, marketing, and communications.

"Following a comprehensive selection process, the USO is pleased to announce that Rebecca Parkes will lead the organization's mission in supporting our service members and their families throughout the USO Northeast Region," said USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. "Rebecca's long-standing passion for serving others, expertise in nonprofit development, and leadership and strategic communications skills make her the perfect person to oversee the region."

Before her work at T1D Exchange, Parkes was Vice President at Grenzebach Glier and Associates, an international philanthropic management consulting firm. At GG+A, she collaborated with U.S.-based and European nonprofits, healthcare organizations and academic institutions on issues including: strategic positioning, income and revenue generation strategy and tactics, organizational structure, volunteer engagement and operational planning. Rebecca has served in leadership and fundraising roles at a number of organizations including JDRF, Cancer Research UK, NYU Langone and the YMCA of Greater New York.

Parkes holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology from Davidson College, a certificate in leadership communication with impact from INSEAD and certificates in finance and disruptive strategy from Harvard Business School.

"Having served multiple organizations in advancing their missions over the last 15 plus years, I am honored to now be part of an organization with an 80-year history of supporting our Armed Forces," said Parkes. "The USO's mission is especially critical as service members work on the front lines of the pandemic, and I look forward to leading efforts to support them as the Regional President of USO Northeast."

