USO Launches Virtual Programming Block Featuring Sports Champions Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn, J.J. Watt, More

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) presents its inaugural Military Virtual Programming (MVP) Champions series, featuring interactive livestreamed events connecting the military community with American sports legends.

From Feb. 28 to March 12 military service members, families and veterans are invited to meet and talk with some of their favorite sports stars including Rob Gronkowski, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Lindsey Vonn, J.J. Watt and Nick Saban. Discussions and live "look-ins" are planned for U.S. military locations worldwide including Alaska, Germany, Afghanistan and more. The full USO MVP Champions schedule includes:

J.J. Watt (3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Philanthropist): Sunday, Feb. 28 , 11 a.m. ET

(3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Philanthropist): , Misty May-Treanor (3x Olympic Beach Volleyball Gold Medalist): Monday, March 1 , 4 p.m. ET

(3x Olympic Beach Volleyball Gold Medalist): , Ray Allen (2x NBA Champion and Hall of Famer): Tuesday, March 2 , 2 p.m. ET

(2x NBA Champion and Hall of Famer): , Cris Cyborg, Royce Gracie and Big John McCarthy (Bellator MMA): Wednesday, March 3 , 1 p.m. ET

(Bellator MMA): , Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham (NASCAR Hall of Famers): Friday, March 5 ; 1 p.m. ET

(NASCAR Hall of Famers): ; Mat Fraser (5x CrossFit Games Champion): Saturday, March 6 ; 10 a.m. ET

(5x CrossFit Games Champion): ; Laurie Hernandez (2x Olympic Gymnastics Medalist): Monday, March 8 , 3:30 p.m. ET

(2x Olympic Gymnastics Medalist): , Lindsey Vonn (3x Olympic Alpine Skiing Medalist and Entrepreneur): Monday, March 8 , 9 p.m. ET

(3x Olympic Alpine Skiing Medalist and Entrepreneur): , Nick Saban (7x College Football National Championship Winner): Wednesday, March 10 , 1 p.m. ET

(7x College Football National Championship Winner): , Earvin "Magic" Johnson (NBA Legend, Hall of Famer and Entrepreneur): Thursday, March 11 , 1 p.m. ET

(NBA Legend, Hall of Famer and Entrepreneur): , Rob Gronkowski (4x Super Bowl Champion): Friday, March 12 , 1 p.m. ET

Registration information and additional details are available at USO.org/MVP.

"Our true heroes – the members of the military and their loved ones who support them – are in for a real treat as they get to meet and engage with some of the most celebrated names in sports," said Christopher Plamp, USO senior vice president of operations, programs and entertainment. "It is through programming like USO MVP Champions we can share our appreciation for our troops' service and sacrifice. We are grateful to our sports partners for giving their time to make this program possible."

Providing high-quality entertainment has been at the heart of the USO's mission for 80 years. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the USO transformed traditional in-person celebrity tours into dynamic virtual experiences, offering entertainers the opportunity to join the USO in giving more than thanks to service members through uplifting content available to the military community anywhere and at any time.

Last year, the USO began its MVP series as part of the Combat COVID-19 Initiative and includes entertainment and military spouse programming, professional services, transition support and other virtual programs. In less than a year, the USO has hosted more than 7,200 virtual events reaching nearly 600,000 members of the military community.

Since April 2020, USO MVP entertainment programs hosted 100 entertainment sessions with more than 120 entertainers and reached across 51 countries, 14 ships at sea and 51 U.S. states and territories. Attendees engaged with celebrities via live Q&A sessions, performances, one-on-one calls and more than 75 live "look-ins" at military locations.

For more on USO MVP Champions or to view past USO MVP events, visit USO.org/MVP. Join the conversation online using #MVPChampions on social media.

