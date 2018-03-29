USO-NFL tour to take place in Italy and Germany

WHERE: Italy and Germany

WHY: The USO has partnered with the NFL for 52 years during its more than 77-year history to support the military and its mission to connect service members to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation. The partnership began in 1966, when the USO teamed with the NFL and sent the first group of sports players ever to visit troops. What began in Vietnam and other parts of the Far East has since grown to more than 250 NFL players, coaches and executives, including TERRY BRADSHAW, BILL COWHER, FRANCO HARRIS, LARRY FITZGERALD, LYNN SWANN and J.J. WATT, visiting troops on USO tours in Afghanistan, Bosnia, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait and Somalia. In 2008 Commissioner ROGER GOODELL became the first sports commissioner to visit troops overseas as part of a USO tour when he visited Iraq and Afghanistan.

In addition to overseas morale-building visits, the NFL has supported several different USO projects through Salute to Service, including providing NFL Game Pass to overseas centers, Super Bowl care packages to celebrate the biggest game of the year and flag football kits as part of health and wellness programming. Additionally, NFL donations have allowed USO to expand programs and services around the world.

QUOTES:

Attributed to J.D. Crouch II, USO CEO and President:

"The USO and NFL have teamed up for more than 50 years as a Force Behind the ForcesSM to connect service members and their families to the things they hold dear. This tour is one of many ways we work together to salute America's men and women in uniform by bringing them a taste of home and the thanks of a grateful nation for all they do to protect and defend our freedoms."

Attributed to Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility:

"The NFL is proud to work with the USO on another goodwill tour, providing players, coaches and executives the chance to show their appreciation for service members and have the unique experience of engaging with our nation's heroes in person. The League's connection to the military is longstanding, due in large part to a strong partnership with the USO. The NFL remains committed to giving back to the brave individuals who fight for our safety every day and honoring them for their service and sacrifice."

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, The Boeing Company, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Harris Teeter, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, Mission BBQ, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BBMC, BIC, GEICO, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Prudential, Target, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

