USO Stands by Service Members and their Families as Events in Afghanistan Unfold

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 20,2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While a great deal of uncertainty remains about the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, the United Service Organizations (USO) continues to support service members and military bases around the world with everything from snacks and toiletries to communications assistance and support for units at overseas staging areas preparing for operations.

Americans are encouraged to stand behind service members–no matter where they may be–by giving more than thanks through donations and messages of support. Those interested in expressing their gratitude for our military's sacrifices during these trying times are invited to help keep them strong by visiting uso.org/donate.

"Across multiple regions throughout the world, the USO has played a significant role in supporting the military, and we will continue to meet the needs of our U.S. service members and their families at this time," said USO COO Alan Reyes. "USO teams around the world are hard at work helping our service members, providing the military community with whatever they ask for, whenever it is needed."

As of today, the USO is providing care, comfort, and connection to our troops by:

Delivering care packages to service members deployed over the weekend

to service members deployed over the weekend Supporting service members and embassy staff in transition with coffee, snacks, and toiletries

in transition with coffee, snacks, and toiletries Offering communications assistance, such as Wi-Fi and internet access

such as Wi-Fi and internet access Providing support to military units at overseas staging locations preparing for operations

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

