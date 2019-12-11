USOHolidays Brings Military Families Closer to Home this Holiday Season

Google Nest helped to construct a life-size gingerbread village with USO Camp Pendleton to give military families an interactive and festive way to enjoy USO Holidays programming that includes cookie decorating and ornament making stations, family photo opportunities, writing letters to Santa, a hot cocoa bar and more. At the event, eligible military families receive Nest Hubs, a display device that showcases photos of family and friends, to help them enjoy memories and feel more connected to loved ones.

Visit USO.org/googlenest to learn more about how Google Nest and the USO are helping military families feel closer to home this holiday season and to support the USO's critical mission.

This holiday season, hundreds of thousands of service members will remain on duty, away from home, and this can mean missing precious moments and favorite traditions. The USO's mission is to strengthen service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country. Through programming, services and entertainment tours, the USO helps service members and military families around the globe celebrate the holidays. Whether delivering care packages, hosting holiday events or enabling technology that brings loved ones together, the USO is making sure that service members and their families are connected to the comforts of home this holiday season.

As part of USO Holidays, the USO distributes special holiday care packages to troops around the world. Often times, this can be the only gift service members receive during the holidays. This year the USO is distributing 30,000 holiday care packages to reach service members in more than 40 locations in Southwest Asia, approximately 30 locations in the Pacific, multiple locations throughout Europe and remote training locations in the United States.

Other examples of USO Holidays in action include holiday meals and festive activities at USO centers and entertainment tours to provide laughter and cheer. Through all of these efforts the USO is bringing the comforts of home to our military heroes and expressing the country's gratitude for their sacrifices.

Here are two ways military supporters can get involved with the USO Holidays campaign:

Give a Gift for Good: Through USO Wishbook, military supporters can purchase symbolic gifts for friends and loved ones that help America's service members and their families. The online alternative giving catalog offers a way to support the USO by donating toward gifts for good that keep service members connected to the things they hold dear. Visit USO.org/Holidays to review the Wishbook products and give a gift for good today. Be the Force, a Fundraising Force : Host a Facebook Fundraiser to rally friends, family and communities to support the USO's mission. Whether it's a holiday, birthday, anniversary or in honor of a service member or military family you know, military supporters can pick any day to make a difference and kick off a fundraiser. Learn more about setting up a Facebook Fundraiser for the USO here.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

