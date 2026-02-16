USOPC Announces the Team USA Athlete Recovery Program in Partnership with Eli Lilly and Company

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) today announced the Team USA Athlete Recovery Program in partnership with Lilly, reinforcing a shared commitment across multiple years to fostering athlete health, recovery, and well-being beyond competition.

As presenting partner, Lilly will support access to the Team USA Athlete Recovery Program following the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This partnership underscores Lilly's long-term commitment to Team USA, building on their role as an Official Partner in Health Equity.

The Team USA Athlete Recovery Program in partnership with Lilly provides targeted rehabilitation support for athletes managing complex or extended recovery needs. Rooted in a commitment to prioritize athletes' health beyond competition, the program reflects a focus on expanding access to long-term recovery support through holistic care.

"Every Team USA athlete faces unique challenges on the road to recovery," said Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, chief medical officer, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. "The program provides the expertise, coordinated care, and support to help them navigate these journeys, whether returning to sport or finding their next chapter. Together with our partner Lilly, we're proud to share these stories and inspire fans around the world."

The USOPC piloted the program in 2024, supporting 10 Team USA athletes — six of whom qualified for and collectively earned four medals, including two gold medals at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Following the success of the program ahead of Paris 2024, the USOPC plans to expand the program to reach a larger network of Team USA athletes over the next three years. Lilly's collaboration will support access to the program and spotlight the athlete experience by increasing awareness around the program as an important part of Team USA's holistic support for athletes through every stage of their journey.

"In sports and in science, progress is built through perseverance," said Jennifer Oleksiw, global chief customer officer at Lilly. "Through our expanded partnership with Team USA, Lilly is supporting access to holistic long-term support that helps athletes recover and continue to chase their dreams of representing Team USA. It's a commitment rooted in our belief that the pursuit of health is never over."

As the presenting partner, Lilly will collaborate with the USOPC on storytelling that showcases recovery journeys in an effort to raise awareness of the comprehensive ecosystem available to Team USA athletes.

"The Athlete Recovery Program played a huge part in getting me to the start line and ultimately becoming Paralympic Champion in Paris 2024," said U.S. Paralympic triathlete Grace Norman. "I entered the Paralympic year with an injury, but my goal never changed. The program gave me access to a world-class and coordinated team that allowed me to train, recover, and prepare all in one place."

This program and supporting activities are designed to reach athletes, National Governing Bodies, fans, media, donors, and policymakers — demonstrating accountability, public benefit, and long-term impact as the United States prepares to host a decade of Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Surgeries on my injured shoulder, biceps, and elbow threatened my Olympic dream," said U.S. Olympic Wrestler Josef Rau. "The Athlete Recovery Program and the USOPC were pivotal in giving me a dedicated team that coordinated the most comprehensive care I've ever experienced, and I'm forever grateful for the support that got me to Paris."

