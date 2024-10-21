USP Acquires Stratix Labs, Enhancing Its Microbiology Portfolio with Innovative Technology

New products will expand existing microbiology offerings and integrate new contamination control strategies

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) announced the acquisition of Stratix Labs, a microbiology technology company based in Saint Paul, MN. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for USP's portfolio, as it will expand its microbiological solutions supporting microbial contamination control with broad applications across pharmaceuticals, including biologics and compounded medications.

Microbiological quality control is essential to ensure fundamental contamination control measures are in place during pharmaceutical production and preparation. Increased demand and expedited timelines require the industry to identify and implement new approaches to quality control throughout the drug production process, particularly for sterile products. By acquiring Stratix Labs, USP will be better equipped to help drug manufacturers, developers, and compounding entities address industry gaps in microbial contamination control strategies, mitigating the risk of contaminated products reaching patients.

"This is an exciting moment for USP as we continue to develop and deliver the latest standards and solutions to meet the needs of the industry today and help ensure quality at every stage of development, manufacturing and delivery in pharmaceutical manufacturing and compounding settings," said Fouad Atouf, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Global Biologics for USP. "Through the acquisition of Stratix Labs, USP has reinforced its commitment to a new era of innovation in quality control while building on its legacy of providing the latest science-based quality standards and solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers."

With this acquisition, USP is expanding its solutions to reduce microbial contamination risks, giving customers increased access to the latest microbiological quality control testing materials to complement the organization's portfolio of documentary standards. Stratix Labs' innovative microbial preservation technology, which powers its products, will have broad applications across industries relevant to USP, such as compounded medicines and the pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical space.

Mark Mulvahill, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Stratix Labs, said of the acquisition, "Today's acquisition recognizes Stratix Labs' leadership in microbiological quality control and reinforces the value of the technology we have spent years developing."

Josh Erickson, Co-Founder, President & Chief Technology Officer, also added, "Joining USP will help bring our innovative products to new markets and enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to USP's customers, including drug manufacturers and developers, as well as compounding entities. We look forward to leveraging our technology to expand our product solutions into a suite of new USP reference materials that will serve the industry for years to come."

The expansion of USP's offerings to include innovative, reproducible, and convenient materials for microbiological quality control provides customers with a comprehensive set of solutions to complement USP's current portfolio of documentary and reference standards, helping ensure safe, quality medicines reach patients faster.

"Stratix Labs' products for microbiological quality control tools, combined with existing USP compendial standards and expertise, will facilitate the implementation of microbial contamination control, helping to increase regulatory confidence and ensure the safety and quality of drug products," added Ronald T. Piervincenzi, Ph.D., USP's Chief Executive Officer.

As part of the acquisition, USP will offer through the Stratix Labs storefront Enverify™, an innovative solution to a long-standing industry wide gap for demonstrating competency in surface testing technique and recovery.

USP, as it has for more than 200 years, continues to evaluate new and evolving technologies to ensure our compendium delivers solutions that help ensure the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products.

To learn more about USP's new microbiological quality solutions, visit: http://www.usp.org/microbiology.

