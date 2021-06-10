USPA Global Licensing Announces Oceania Region Expansion of U.S. Polo Assn. With Legend Linen in Home Product Category

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and MELBOURNE, Australia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has partnered with Legend Linen Australia PTY LTD, a leader in home textiles throughout the Oceania Region. The two entities have signed an exclusive license agreement for U.S. Polo Assn. bedding and bath collections that will launch with a focus on Australia and New Zealand for Holiday 2021.

Established in 1991, Legend Linen is one of Australia's most recognized bedding and bath design houses. Legend Linen was recently acquired by Mittal Group, one of the world's premier textile manufacturers, which has given Legend Linen extensive resources to develop a full assortment of linens for the bedroom, including quilts, duvets, comforter sets, coordinating pillows, bath accessories and more.

"We welcome Legend Linen to the U.S. Polo Assn. family and are thrilled to be working with such an outstanding company to grow our global business throughout the Oceania Region," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our organization continues to seek strategic opportunities with global industry leaders as we look to expand our footprint, increase our innovative product offerings and engage more global consumers with our sport-inspired, lifestyle brand."

The U.S. Polo Assn. bedding and home collections will incorporate sport-inspired designs and Legend's signature quality, style and comfort. They will be accessible to a wide variety of markets and available throughout the Oceania Region with key retail and online partners.

"As the exclusive partner for U.S. Polo Assn. products in Australia and New Zealand, we're proud to have the classic, sport-inspired, iconic brand as part of our best-in-class portfolio," said Sunny Mittal, Managing Director for Legend Linen. "With commitment to quality, style and authenticity at the core of our business, we can't wait to bring U.S. Polo Assn. into the Australian, New Zealand and broader Oceania Region home markets."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel, and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and livestreaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

About Legend Linen

Established in 1991, Legend Linen is one of Australia's most recognized bedding design and wholesale houses. In 2018, Mittal acquired Legend Linen. Mittal is one of the world's premier textile manufacturers. Since 1989, Mittal has built an enviable reputation globally by partnering with many of the world's biggest retail brands. By leveraging its India-based supply chain, Mittal can offer the worldwide market a truly unique experience compared to traditional sourcing paths. Visit legendlinen.com

For further information on U.S. Polo Assn. contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 - Email: [email protected]

For further information on Legend Linen contact:

Sunny Mittal - Managing Director, Legend Linen

Phone +61 3 9545 6775 - Email: [email protected]

