USPA Global Licensing Opens Global Creative Center in West Palm Beach, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing (USPAGL), a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and the exclusive worldwide licensor of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, has opened its Global Creative Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. As many are heading back to work, USPAGL has added an entire floor of fresh, new, creative space for team members and global partners to meet and engage from nearly every part of the world.

U.S. Polo Assn.

"With our business aggressively expanding around the world, it made sense to turn our vision into reality by opening an inspiring, creative space in addition to our corporate offices for team members to innovate and engage with our partners across 180 countries," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

"We love the energy of this new creative space, which is a combination of New York fashion house meets Silicon Valley startup. It's already helped to generate big ideas from our team related to product innovation to planning of inspirational global photoshoots," Prince adds.

Home to global town halls, media events, fashion shows, VIP parties, polo events and video shoots, the Global Creative Center's design features light woods, colorful "hero" imagery from the brand's global photoshoots, open-air workspaces, vertical design tables, and social media room. The space also features a beautiful, large conference room adorned with equestrian and sport images and features state-of-the-art technology for in-person or global virtual meetings.

"The new Global Creative Center allows the U.S. Polo Assn. marketing and creative teams to work together in a way that allows communicating, both internally and with our global partners, to be more interactive and inspired," added Brian Kaminer, Senior Vice President, Brand & Product Development whose creative team designs and innovates product and sets the themes for seasonal styles for the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with more than 1,100 stores worldwide and retail partners around the world.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and produces global broadcasts and live streaming that bring greater awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

