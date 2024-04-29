USPAACC Announces CelebrASIAN 2024 Procurement + Business Conference, May 29-31, The Hotel at Avalon, Autograph Collection, Alpharetta, Ga.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) presents CelebrASIAN 2024 Procurement + Business Conference, the largest and longest-running business development conference for Pan Asian Americans. For over 39 years, CelebrASIAN has launched successful business partnerships among Fortune 1000 corporations, federal agencies, nonprofits, and diverse enterprises.

CelebrASIAN features A-list speakers from Fortune 1000 Corporations, high-level government officials, and rising stars of the Pan Asian American and diverse business communities. CelebrASIAN speakers include government officials from FDIC, Federal Reserve Board, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Commerce, and top executives from Fortune 1000 corporations including Delta, Dollar General, Edwards Lifescience, Fannie Mae, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Kellanova, Logitech, MassMutual, Nationwide, Penn Entertainment, SAS Institute, T-Mobile, Fannie Mae, Foodbuy, Walmart, Louisville MSD, Southwest Gas, Boston Scientific, Wells Fargo, and many more.

CelebrASIAN program highlights will include:

Chief Procurement Officers Forum

Join Nationwide VP of Procurement Chuck White and the top procurement officers from RTX, Penn Entertainment, Dollar General, and City of Atlanta for a conversation on domestic and global trends in the supply chain and what small businesses must do to align with the strategic needs of corporations.

Supplier Diversity Procurement Leadership Caucus

T-Mobile's Joyce Christanio, Senior Program Manager, Supplier Diversity, leads a candid discussion on the current state of supplier diversity with supplier diversity managers and directors from Nissan, Hilton, AT&T, Cushman & Wakefield, Denny's, Fannie Mae, and Kellanova. The discussion includes challenges, best practices, and strategic solutions moving forward amidst debates about DEI.

1-on-1 Business Matchmaking

Connect with certified Pan Asian American suppliers from all industries, providing the very best in manufacturing, staffing, IT, marketing, transportation and logistics, management consulting, government and professional services, and more.

Building Bridges to Global Markets: Trade Finance & Access to Capital

This program brings in-person exporting expertise to small businesses by the U.S. Commercial Service. It will address common challenges faced by businesses seeking international expansion and connect them with reliable contacts, accurate information, and resources to pave the way for exporting success.

Supplier Diversity Champions & Tribute to Top Corporations

Celebrate the corporations who achieved our highest honor for dedication to supplier diversity, and join us for brunch as we recognize our esteemed corporate partners who stood by us during the challenging times of COVID-19.

Empowering Change Luncheon

Hear from women influencers who are making a difference and women who are aspiring to make a difference. Cynthia Sugiyama, Senior Vice President, Head of Communications for Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion, Wells Fargo, and USPAACC WISE (Women Initiative for Strategic Empowerment) Mentorship success stories.

"The theme of this year's CelebrASIAN is Empowering Change. CelebrASIAN brings together top-caliber participants from the business, nonprofit, and government sectors all under one roof," said USPAACC CEO Susan Au Allen. "The opportunity is here. You just have to be ready. Be ready. Be there."

Visit celebrasianconference.com for the full CelebrASIAN program agenda and list of speakers . Email [email protected] for more information about CelebrASIAN, May 29-31, The Hotel at Avalon, Autograph Collection, Alpharetta, Ga.

About USPAACC:

Founded in 1984 in the nation's capital, USPAACC is the most established, effective national nonprofit nonpartisan business organization representing the unified voice for equal opportunity for Pan Asian American/AAPI and Pan Asian American/AAPI-related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, public and community services. Visit uspaacc.com.

SOURCE US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation