USPS American Icons Commemorative Stamp Collection Curated by Ralph Lauren Marks America's 250th Anniversary

A dedication ceremony for the stamps was held at the James A. Farley Post Office Building in New York City.

"The United States Postal Service has a long and proud tradition of chronicling our nation's history, and we are deeply honored to dedicate these stamps as a tribute to America's 250th anniversary," said Elvin Mercado, USPS chief retail and delivery officer. "This collection captures the enduring values and visual touchstones that define the American experience. We take immense pride in bringing these meaningful symbols of our shared heritage to the public."

Joining Mercado for the ceremony were master of ceremonies Elliot Gruber, director of National Postal Museum; Katie Couric, award winning journalist and co-founder of Katie Couric Media, and Frank Bennack, Jr., executive vice chairman and former chief executive officer, Hearst Corp.

"It is a profound privilege to help unveil a collection, designed by the iconic Ralph Lauren, that honors the American spirit so beautifully as we approach our nation's 250th anniversary," said Couric. "The United States Postal Service has always served as a thread connecting our communities, and sharing the stage for this dedication is a powerful reminder of our collective heritage, our resilience, and the values that define us."

"As a proud decades-long associate of Ralph Lauren and the proud son of a career postal letter carrier, this is a remarkable occasion for me," said Bennack. "The iconic images on the commemorative stamp collection curated by Ralph interpret so much of who we are and aspire to be as we celebrate America's 250th anniversary."

Twelve of the 13 stamps include the "American Icons" title and "FOREVER" and "USA" in white text in the upper left or upper right corners. In the center of the pane, surrounded by blue denim and framed by the other 12 stamps, a 13th stamp shows a knit flag designed by Ralph Lauren with text that reads "1776 to 2026" along with the "American Icons" title and "FOREVER" and "USA" in gold. The text at the top of the selvage reads "American Icons CURATED BY RALPH LAUREN" and the bottom row reads "Celebrating 250 Years of the United States of America."

American Icons stamps will be issued in panes of 13. As Forever stamps, they will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

The 2026 Mail Use Stamp

Inspired by the artistry of the American Icons collection, the 2026 U.S. Flag mail use stamp will feature a detailed photograph of a knitted interpretation of the U.S. flag taken from Ralph Lauren's iconic Flag Sweater. It will be available in panes, booklets and coils in a smaller, definitive format for widespread mail use.

American Icons Commemorative Capsule Collection

In celebration of the issuance, a licensed commemorative capsule collection debuted at select Ralph Lauren retail stores globally, and on RalphLauren.com. The capsule includes the 2026 U.S. Flag stamp reimagined as Ralph Lauren's iconic American Flag Sweater, a classic Polo Shirt and a Ball Cap.

News about the stamps is being shared on social media using the hashtag #AmericanIconsStamps. The American Icons stamp story will be posted two hours after the ceremony providing more information and insights on the Postal Service's Facebook and X pages. These stamps will be available at Post Offices nationwide, usps.com/shopstamps, or by calling 844.737.7826. Additionally, The History Channel™ will premiere its new special, "Ralph Lauren's American Icons," on Saturday July 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT as part of the network's HISTORY Honors 250 campaign commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, handbags, footwear & accessories, fragrances, home, and hospitality. For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names — which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Double RL, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others — constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit https://investor.ralphlauren.com.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp-inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 170 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is celebrating its 250th year of service to customers amidst a network modernization plan aimed at restoring long-term financial sustainability, improving service, and maintaining the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National contact: Felicia M. Lott

[email protected]

usps.com/news

Ralph Lauren contact: Lindsay Knoll

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service