USPS Announces 2026 U.S. Mail Rate Increase; Send Certified Mail Helps Organizations Reduce Compliance Mailing Costs

Rising shipping rates prompt businesses to adopt faster, more affordable online U.S. Mail tools

CELEBRATION, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced new postage rate changes taking effect on January 18, 2026, at 12:01 AM. USPS shipping rate increases were approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) in November 2025. Increases include shipping services such as Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and USPS Ground Advantage. As shipping costs rise, organizations that rely on time-sensitive delivery are reassessing how postal rate changes impact their operational budgets.

While shipping services are affected by the January increase, Mailing Services prices, including First-Class Mail and Certified Mail, are not changing. This distinction is especially important for compliance-heavy industries that depend on Certified Mail for documented proof of mailing and delivery.

Shipping Rate Increases Impact Business Operations

Businesses that rely heavily on Priority Mail and Ground Advantage for expedited shipping will see higher costs in 2026. These services are commonly used for packages, contracts, and materials that require faster transit times, making rate increases particularly relevant for organizations with frequent outbound shipments.

As shipping expenses rise, many organizations are looking for ways to offset costs elsewhere, especially within compliance mailing operations that do not require parcel delivery speeds, but do require reliable documentation.

Compliance-Heavy Industries Shift to Online Mailing

Industries such as legal services, financial institutions, government agencies, and property management depend on Certified Mail to meet regulatory and documentation requirements. Traditionally, these mailings involve printing documents, completing paper forms, attaching green cards, and making trips to the Post Office, all of which add labor and administrative costs beyond postage.

Send Certified Mail is increasingly being adopted to streamline these workflows. By uploading documents electronically, organizations can reduce printing, labor, and paper form costs while still meeting USPS requirements for compliance mail.

Operational Efficiency Offsets Rising Postal Costs

Send Certified Mail enables organizations to send First-Class Mail and Certified Mail online with same-business-day mailing, helping shorten turnaround times even as USPS shipping rates increase elsewhere. Electronic Return Receipts provide digital proof of delivery, eliminating delays and issues associated with traditional green cards.

Since First-Class and Certified Mail rates are not affected by the January 2026 USPS increase, and because Send Certified Mail offers pricing that beats retail USPS rates, organizations gain greater cost control during a rate-hike year by modernizing how compliance mail is sent.

About Send Certified Mail

Send Certified Mail is a USPS-approved online mailing service that allows organizations to send Certified Mail and First-Class Mail while skipping the trip to the mailroom and Post Office. Our platform provides same-business-day mailing, USPS tracking, Electronic Return Receipts, and 10-year secure digital archiving to help organizations save time, reduce operational costs, and maintain compliance.

