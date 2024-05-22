USPS Makes a Splash With New Sea Turtles Stamps

What: The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate the majesty of marine turtles with Protect Sea Turtles, new stamps aimed at raising awareness of the plight of six endangered species dependent on U.S. coastal waters.





The first-day-of-issue ceremony has limited free tickets available. Share the news with hashtag #ProtectSeaTurtlesStamps.



Who: David Camp, district manager, Texas 2 District, Postal Service





Jesse Gilbert, president and CEO, Texas State Aquarium





Eric Brunnemann, superintendent, Padre Island National Seashore, National Park Service





Jay Bigalke, editor in chief, Linn's Stamp News





Jeff Fleming, deputy regional director, southwest region, U.S Fish and Wildlife Service





Shannon Bettridge, chief, Office of Protected Resources, Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Conservation Division, NOAA Fisheries



When: June 11, 2024, at 11 a.m. CDT



Where: Texas State Aquarium

2710 N. Shoreline Blvd

Corpus Christi, TX 78402



RSVP: Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to register at: usps.com/protectseaturtles



Background: For more than 100 million years, the ancestors of marine turtles swam the oceans. Yet in less than a century, exploitation and habitat destruction have devastated their numbers. The Postal Service celebrates these intriguing creatures with six new stamps — featuring species dependent on U.S. coastal waters for foraging and migratory habitats during various stages of their lives — in the hope of raising awareness of their plight.





All of the sea turtles depicted on the stamps are listed as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act:





Kemp's ridley (Doug Perrine, photographer)





Leatherback (Rowan Byrne, photographer)





Olive ridley (Solvin Zankl, photographer)





Green sea turtle (David B. Fleetham, photographer)





Loggerhead (James D. Watt, photographer)





Hawksbill (Claudio Contreras, photographer)





Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps using existing photographs. The Postal Service printed 27 million Protect Sea Turtles stamps.

