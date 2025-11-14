USPS Reports Huge Losses Again- Reform is Essential

Insolvency Could Happen by 2028; Business Customers Stand Ready to Help

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition for a 21st Century Postal Service (C21) responded to the Postal Service's reported loss today of $9.0 billion for FY '25. That brings it to a total of $25 billion for just the last three years. C21, representing a broad cross-section of the $1.9 trillion postal-reliant industry – mailers, shippers and their supply chain, from the smallest to the largest businesses – employing nearly 8 million nationwide, believes change is essential to avoid insolvency as soon as 2028.

New Postmaster General David Steiner has said he aims to introduce reforms by the end of the first quarter next year. C21 members wish him well, appreciate his sense of urgency and are ready to respond to his invitation to work with him. As some of the millions of businesses nationwide that count on the USPS for mail and package delivery to consumers in every corner of America, we want to make clear that postal stakeholders can offer valuable input to make sure changes have mutual – and public -- benefit, and will not drive off still more business.

USPS is not supported by taxes; it is paid for by charges for its mailing and packaging services – postage. Businesses that pay some 90% of those charges have insights and expertise – and sales forces – that could help expand the public/private partnerships that benefit the postal system.

"USPS must work with its customers – the people who send prescription medicines, household goods, newspapers and magazines, not to mention bills, statements, catalogs, greeting cards and documents required by law and much more," said Art Sackler, Executive Director of C21. "It can't sustain these losses, notwithstanding reducing service and spiking prices, and expect to survive without congressional assistance.'

USPS must find a way to improve service while constraining the growth in its costs. And it must reverse the incentives it has created to leave the postal system. C21 and its vast member network stands ready to work with the Postmaster General and bring its private sector expertise to bear for a sustainable USPS for years to come.

If there aren't real improvements, and soon, this hallowed and essential institution may disappear as we know it and the nation still, after 250 years, very much needs it.

C21 consists of business mailing associations and companies – newspapers, magazines, advertisers, catalogers, e-commerce, packages, greeting cards, retailers, financial services, telecommunications, insurance, small businesses of every kind, paper, printing, technology, envelope manufacturing, mail services, who understand the essential role of USPS and want it sustained for the future. It broadly represents an industry generating $19 trillion in sales and supporting nearly 8 million private sector jobs nationwide.

