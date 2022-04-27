USPTO Denies Challenges to BTL's Patents Related to Muscle Stimulation and Body Shaping Technology

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Industries, the manufacturer of the industry-leading Emsculpt® and Emsculpt NEO® body-contouring products, announced today that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the US Patent and Trademark Office denied eight petitions requesting institution of inter partes review of patents related to BTL's breakthrough magnetic technology for muscle toning and body shaping. The petitioner withdrew its remaining related petitions due to their substantial identity with the petitions denied.

With this recent conclusion of these proceedings, BTL successfully defended nine different patents across 28 Board proceedings, filed by two different petitioners over the last two years.

"In its recent decisions, the Board refused to initiate reviews of BTL's patents covering the muscle-toning technology incorporated in our popular Emsculpt® and Emsculpt NEO® products," explained David Chmel, VP of Operations. "The Board determined that the petitioner failed to meet its burden to show the unpatentability of the challenged claims."

"BTL spent years developing and commercializing the technology behind Emsculpt® and Emsculpt NEO®, which revolutionized the body contouring industry," said Ron Borsheim, VP of Business Development. "We have successfully proven the strength of our intellectual property rights protecting that technology, and we will relentlessly fight those who infringe our IP, especially entities who fraudulently try to import any knockoffs into the country."

About Emsculpt® and Emsculpt NEO®:

BTL's Emsculpt® has been a clear innovation leader in the muscle category, revolutionizing the non-invasive body shaping market. Utilizing its proprietary high intensity focused electromagnetic energy (HIFEM®), the Emsculpt introduced an entirely new category of muscle toning and muscle strengthening to the aesthetic industry. The Emsculpt NEO® combined HIFEM® and radiofrequency technology to tone muscle and break down fat. For more details, go to www.bodybybtl.com.

