USPTO Issues Patent for ElectroClave™ UV-C Disinfection System

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), commonly known as the "Superbug," is dangerous because it is highly contagious, resistant to antibiotics, and can spread through contact with infected surfaces. The ElectroClave is specifically designed to address this problem by utilizing UV-C LED light to eliminate 99.9% of MRSA and other dangerous pathogens on mobile device surfaces without damaging the device.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 80% of all infections are transmitted by hands, with smartphones having become an extension of that. According to Dr. Charles Gerba, a professor of microbiology at the University of Arizona, "Mobile phones are now mobile germ devices," Gerba said. "You get a germ on your hand, and you use your phone. Then you go wash your hands later, but the germs are still on your phone."

To address this critical challenge, Seal Shield has developed the ElectroClaveTM. The ElectroClaveTM uses UV-C LED technology to achieve 360-degree disinfection of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, reducing MRSA, CRE, VRE, S. aureus, and E. coli by 99.9% on hard, non-porous surfaces. The ElectroClave UV-C LED technology is unique in that it effectively disinfects devices without ozone creation or material degradation caused by traditional UV light sources. Device compliance and inventory are managed via an RFID software backbone, while disinfection reminders and compliance monitoring are accomplished via push notifications through the accompanying app.

