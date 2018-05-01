USR ID Inc. Launches Leash, the Most Secure Way to Lock and Unlock Your Computer with Your Phone

Leash's simple and secure technology is always on, so your computer is locked and secure when you are away, but ready to work when you are – without the hassle of constantly retyping a password after every time you step away. After downloading the software to your computer and installing the companion USR ID™ Token app on your phone, walk to your computer and when you reach your set proximity, it will unlock before your fingers can reach the keyboard. This makes it effortless for users to secure their computers whenever they are not present.

"Despite growing concerns about the vulnerability of our data, most people are lazy about security and will opt to not protect their computers to avoid the bother of re-typing a password," said USR ID founder and CEO Kenneth P. Weiss. "Leash is the perfect, affordable solution for anyone who frequently walks away from their computer, such as members of the mobile workforce, small business owners and consumers who desire a conveniently secure solution to lock their computers when they are not nearby."

The three factors required for authentication are a secret, a physical token, and a biometric. Only when the three factors are met will the mobile device allow access to the client computer. No secrets such as passwords are stored in your mobile phone, are never transmitted and therefore cannot be compromised.

The unique patented identity authentication solutions used by Leash were developed by and are used under license from Universal Secure Registry LLC. Weiss, who is also founder and CEO of Universal Secure Registry, pioneered the field of user-friendly multi-factor methods to remotely authenticate personal identity for mission-critical, high-value computer systems and networks. He invented the SecurID® token and founded and was CEO of the company that is now Dell Inc.'s RSA security division.

In addition to proximity lock and unlock, Leash features more than a dozen user-defined settings, including an audit trail, automatic background re-authentication, and remote lock and unlock of the protected computer from anywhere in the world with an internet connection. Download the Leash software for your computer from USRID.net and the companion USR ID Token app from the Apple App Store. Subscriptions start at 99 cents a month and USR ID is offering first-time users one free month.

About USR ID Inc.

USR ID Inc. creates identity authentication solutions based on technology developed by its sister company, Universal Secure Registry, LLC, which holds 14 patents with several more pending dealing with multi-factor mobile identity authentication created by Kenneth P. Weiss. USR's proprietary enabling technology acts as a proxy for authenticating a user's identity for a wide variety of purposes, and is available to third parties for licensing or purchase. USR and USR ID are based in Newton, Massachusetts. https://usrid.net/. https://universalsecureregistry.net/.

USR ID products are sold, and the trademarks USR and USR ID are used, under license from Universal Secure Registry LLC. Leash is a trademark of USR ID.

Mac® is trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. RSA® and SecurId® are registered trademarks of RSA Security LLC.

Media contact:

Meghan Orencole

morencole@agency451.com

978-270-1598

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usr-id-inc-launches-leash-the-most-secure-way-to-lock-and-unlock-your-computer-with-your-phone-300640247.html

SOURCE USR ID Inc.

Related Links

https://www.usrid.net

