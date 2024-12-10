USRA Announces the 2024 Distinguished Undergraduate Award Recipients Recognizing Academic Excellence

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) today announced the recipients of the 2024 USRA Distinguished Undergraduate Awards, celebrating some of the most promising emerging talents in space science and engineering. These awards honor students whose achievements demonstrate their incredible potential in shaping the future of STEM fields.

With a focus on innovation and leadership, the USRA Distinguished Undergraduate Awards recognize outstanding students from a variety of disciplines. Selected through a rigorous competitive process, these students are celebrated not only for their academic excellence but also for their commitment to innovative problem-solving abilities, leadership qualities, dedication to promoting diversity in science and engineering, and their readiness to make lasting impacts in science and engineering.

Dr. Jeffrey Isaacson, President and CEO of USRA stated, "The recipients of USRA's Distinguished Undergraduate Awards inspire us with their dedication and early career accomplishments. By celebrating their achievements, we look ahead to the impact they will have on their fields and the advancements they will bring to science and technology. Congratulations to the 2024 Distinguished Undergraduate Award winners!"

USRA Distinguished Undergraduate Awards recognize undergraduate juniors and seniors who excel in space science and aerospace pursuits. Each award consists of a $5,000 scholarship, named in honor of an individual who has made significant contributions to USRA and their fields of study. The awards are made possible by financial contributions, including those made by USRA employees through payroll deductions.

In 2024, USRA received 89 eligible applications from students at 54 different universities, including two applications from USRA non-US members. Applicants self-report demographic information. Of those who did, 28% of the U.S. applicants were minority students.

The following are the winners of the 2024 Awards:

Grady Robbins, University of Florida, double majoring in Astrophysics and Geology

-- Thomas R. McGetchin Memorial Scholarship, which honors McGetchin's contributions to planetary science

Jonathan Ma, Cornell University, majoring in Computer Science

-- Frederick A. Tarantino Memorial Scholarship, which honors Tarantino's contributions to USRA and his commitment to education

Ayanna Mann, Howard University, majoring in Physics with an Astrophysics concentration

-- James B. Willett Education Memorial Scholarship, which honors Willett's contribution to astrophysics.

Sapphira Akins, University of Hawai'i at Manoa, majoring in Mechanical Engineering – Aerospace

-- John R. Sevier Memorial Scholarship, which honors Sevier's contributions to aerospace engineering.

Tyler Graham, Oklahoma State University, double majoring in Electrical and Computer Engineering

-- Judith L. Pipher Memorial Scholarship, which honors Pipher's contributions to infrared astronomy.

Profiles of these winners will be posted with those of past winners on the USRA website (https://www.usra.edu/usra-scholarship-alumni)

USRA also recognized the following students as Honorable Mentions:

Sophie Clark, University of Florida – Astrophysics and Physics

Areille Frommer, Harvard University - Astrophysics and Physics

Fatimata Gory, Syracuse University – Aerospace Engineering

Emma Kate Price, Harvard University - Mechanical Engineering

Savannah Still, University of Florida – Physics and Astronomy

Applications are reviewed by representatives from the USRA Council of Institutions and other faculty from USRA member universities, who make award recommendations to the USRA President.

They evaluate the students based on stated career goals and accomplishments, leadership qualities, outreach to their communities, and strengths such as initiative, creativity, and perseverance. Recommendation letters from their professors and intern advisors also play a significant role in the review.

From this pool of applicants, the four review committees--two for science applicants and two for engineering applicants—review the students' dossiers and recommend the finalists. The USRA President and CEO selects the winners from among the finalists.

For more information on the awards, please visit https://www.usra.edu/educational-activities-and-opportunities/usra-distinguished-undergraduate-awards.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. It engages the university community of 121 universities, employs in-house scientific leadership, offers innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu.

Media Contact:

Suraiya Farukhi

[email protected]

443-812-6945

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association