USRA Mourns the Loss of Dr. Berrien Moore III, a Distinguished Member of the Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sadness that Universities Space Research Association (USRA) announces the passing of Dr. Berrien Moore III, an internationally recognized leader in Earth Science and an invaluable member of the USRA Board of Trustees. Dr. Moore passed away on December 17, 2024, in Norman, Oklahoma. He was the Dean of the College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences and Director of the National Weather Center at the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Moore was elected to the USRA Board of Trustees in 2019 and re-elected for a second term in 2022. He served in multiple leadership capacities on the Board, including Chair of the Compensation Committee, inaugural Chair of the University Engagement Committee, and, since 2021, Vice Chair of the Board.

Gen Lester Lyles, Chair of the USRA Board of Trustees said, "We are profoundly grieved by the loss of Berrien Moore, a treasured member of our Board. Berrien was a strong leader and a dedicated advocate for Earth Science. With his wit and charm, Berrien was more than just a colleague, he was a true friend to everyone. On behalf of the entire Board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Berrien's family and loved ones during this challenging time."

Dr. Jeffrey Isaacson, President and CEO of USRA commented, "At USRA, we are deeply saddened by this news. This is a terrific loss for our Association, but we are grateful to have had the privilege of working with Berrien and are indebted by his many contributions. All of us at USRA extend our heartfelt condolences, prayers, and support to his family."

Dr. Moore served in several capacities with NASA including as Principal Investigator of NASA's Geostationary Carbon Cycle Observatory (GeoCarb) mission that placed University of Oklahoma at the forefront of climate research. He also served as chair of NASA's Space and Earth Science Advisory Council, as a member of the NASA Advisory Council, and was on several other committees. As a Coordinating Lead Author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, he contributed to the body of work that garnered the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize. His honors include NASA's highest civilian honor, the Distinguished Public Service Medal for outstanding service, the NOAA Administrator's Recognition Award, and the 2007 Dryden Lectureship in Research medal by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Dr. Moore is survived by his wife Lucia and his daughter Leila.

