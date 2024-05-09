USRA Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Awards for Culture Excellence and Work-Life Flexibility

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) today announced that it is a winner of the 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence and the Work-Life Flexibility Awards.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. They are awarded by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand top workplaces.

Workplace culture reflects beliefs, attitudes, and assumptions. It determines how employees interact, and it sets the context for everything a company does. The best cultures prioritize their people and share many characteristics in common, including genuine employee appreciation; open, two-way communication, open-mindedness and innovative thinking.

The Work-Life Flexibility Award is provided to the top 25 percent of organizations where employees say they have work flexibility and are provided with remote opportunities to balance their work and personal lives while maintaining high performance.

Dr. Jeffrey Isaacson, President and CEO of Universities Space Research Association stated, "It is very gratifying for USRA to win the Workplaces Culture Excellence Award and the Work-Life Flexibility Award. The collective feedback of our employees validates USRA's commitment to empowering employees with flexible work options and cultivating a leadership approach that values their input and contributions."

Energage uses a purely objective method to determine the Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards and the Work-life Flexibility Award. The workplaces are divided into groups based on the number of employees, and scores are then calculated solely from employee responses to our Workplace Survey statements. Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how USRA builds a great workplace culture are available on www.topworkplaces.com.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology, and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities and conducts other major research and educational programs. An association of 120 university members, it engages the broader university community, employs in-house scientific talent, and offers innovative research, development, and project management expertise." More information about USRA is available at https://www.usra.edu.

