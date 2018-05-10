USRM Chief Science Officer, Dr. Kristin Comella, Featured on Health Boot Camps' Webinar

"The consumer demand for sound science and information about autologous stem cell therapy is exploding," said Dr. Comella, who is a world renowned expert with 20+ years' experience in the development and clinical practice of stem cell products and therapies. "It's great to see the world waking up to how much benefit they can gain by utilizing their bodies' own healing stem cells, and it is a privilege to help lead the way."

Dr. Comella is extensively published in the scientific literature in the practical application of autologous stem cell therapy. Last month, she and her team were the first in the world to publish in-human results in scientific literature of adipose stem cell therapy significantly reducing psoriasis -- a condition that affects 7 million plus Americans annually.

Her leadership continues to inspire other physicians who not only refer to her published work, but also can train and certify in stem cell therapy with Dr. Comella and her team.

Autologous stem cell treatments harvested from the patient's own fat can provide healthier alternatives to the use of pharmaceuticals for treating chronic pain and degeneration for a variety of indications including orthopedic, autoimmune, degenerative and neurological diseases. Chronic pain has been the source of a national opioid epidemic which The New York Times reported in October is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

Adipocell™ is a proprietary, stem cell kit that enables physicians to separate potent stem cells from a patient's own fat tissue, which are harvested and reinserted in a minimally invasive, two-hour procedure that does not require general anesthesia. Using one's own, autologous stem cells, may be a significant advantage since it eliminates the risks of rejection or unknown exposure from donated stem cells. To date, more than 700+ physicians worldwide and 288 clinics have engaged with USRM to study the use autologous stem cell therapy for their own practices.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product Adipocell™ , as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.

