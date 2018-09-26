USRM Chief Science Officer Featured on YourVoice™ America

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTC: USRM), a leader in the development of proprietary, physician-based stem cell therapies and novel regenerative medicine solutions, today announced its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Kristin Comella, was featured on this week's Sunday edition of YourVoice™ America -- a fast-growing, internet broadcasting platform reaching millions of people each month.

The episode, which aired Sunday, September 30 at 8 p.m., can be viewed here: https://www.yourvoiceamerica.tv/ff-9-29-18/.

YourVoice™ America was founded in the wake of (weekday host) Bill Mitchell's 90+ million Twitter hits on election night and become a strong platform for President Trump and the MAGA message. The "Faith & Freedom" edition, hosted by successful business mogul Leigh Valentine, covers political, spiritual and lifestyle issues on Sunday nights at 8 PM EST.

"I am pleased to expand our message on multiple health and medical freedom platforms in the United States as we proactively educate lawmakers and key influencers in the Trump administration about the importance of autologous stem cell therapy," said Comella. "Preserving the rights of Americans to access their own healing cells must be a part of the discussion for health freedom and it was a pleasure to expand that narrative in my conversation with Leigh and the YourVoice™ America audience."

"Dr. Comella's work is so important: it gives Americans the opportunity to use their own healing cells to repair damaged tissue in their bodies," said Leigh Valentine, who is also involved nationally in faith-based strategies supporting the Trump Administration. "Having the opportunity to provide the American people with information about this incredible healing modality is a blessing and a privilege."

USRM has been instrumental in providing more than ten thousand stem cell procedures during the past 19 years for a variety of indications -- including orthopedic, autoimmune, degenerative and neurological diseases. USRM also trains and certifies physicians in stem cell therapy — to date, more than 700+ physicians worldwide — and has engaged with more than 288 clinics.

USRM continues to sustain substantial revenue growth and has done so for two consecutive years, which may be affiliated with increasing awareness of stem cell therapy as Americans are starting to seek alternatives to pain management and opioids.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead therapy Adipocell™, as well as veterinary stem cell training, stem cell banking, and the creation and the management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.

Media Contact: U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

13794 NW 4th Street, Suite 212

Sunrise, Fl 33325

Phone: 954.835.1500

Email: usstemcell@us-stemcell.com

SOURCE U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Related Links

http://us-stemcell.com

