USRM Chief Science Officer to Host Webinar on Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

" Stem Cells 101: A Patient's Guide to Autologous Stem Cell Therapy " will livestream Friday, May 11th, at twelve noon EST. Participants who livestream the webinar may also post questions to Dr. Comella, who will answer as many livestream questions as she can during the session. "Stem Cells 101: A Patient's Guide to Autologous Stem Cell Therapy " will also be recorded and posted following the livestream on U.S. Stem Cell's website and in social media.

"In an era when Americans are fiercely determined to find alternatives to pain management, it's important to understand the characteristics and science behind autologous stem cell therapy," said Dr. Comella. "Our goal is to inform livestreamers about key factors, such as the difference between harvesting autologous (your own) live stem cells versus utilizing a product off the shelf. Patient demand is already off the charts, but we need to provide the public with additional patient education about this emerging therapeutic and its incredible healing modality and potential, and that's what we hope to accomplish here."

Dr. Comella, who has more than 20+ years' experience and is a world renowned expert in the development and clinical practice of stem cell products and therapies, is extensively published in the scientific literature in the practical application of autologous (a patient's own) stem cell therapy. Last month, Dr. Comella and her team were the first in the world to publish in the scientific literature in-human results of adipose stem cell therapy significantly reducing psoriasis — a condition that affects more than 7 million Americans annually. Her leadership continues to inspire other physicians who can train and certify in stem cell therapy with Dr. Comella and her team.

Autologous stem cell treatments harvested from the patient's own fat can provide healthier alternatives to the use of pharmaceuticals for treating chronic pain and degeneration for a variety of indications including orthopedic, autoimmune, degenerative and neurological diseases. Chronic pain has been the source of a national opioid epidemic which The New York Times reported in October is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

AdipocellTM is USRM's proprietary, stem cell kit that enables physicians to separate potent stem cells from a patient's own fat cells, which are harvested and reinserted in a two-hour procedure that is generally minimally invasive and does not require general anesthesia. Using one's own stem cells may be a significant advantage, without the risks of rejection or unknown exposure from donated stem cells. To date, more than 700+ physicians worldwide and 288 clinics have engaged with USRM to learn how to use autologous stem cell therapy for their own practices.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product AdipocellTM , as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.

