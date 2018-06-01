USRM Chief Science Officer to Present at Fifth Annual Cell Surgical World Conference

Dr. Comella is, to the Company's best knowledge, one of the most published scientists in the clinical use of fat derived autologous stem cells. Her work in the application of autologous (a patient's own) stem cell therapy is unparalleled, and includes autoimmune, neurodegenerative, orthopedic and degenerative conditions. To date, the company has worked with more than 10,000 patients and trained more than 700+ physicians worldwide.

The conference, which is hosted by the International Cell Surgical Society, features three different tracks to fit interest levels and backgrounds of all types and includes hands-on training and certification in the practice of autologous stem cell therapy. The Science Only, Physician Practicum, and Physician Practicum Plus Mini-Liposuction Certification and Training tracks provides doctors from around the world access to two days of science in lecture format; a Friday night and Saturday night social cocktail and charity dinner gala at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel.

To learn more about ICSS please visit: http://internationalcellsurgicalsociety.org/

"The privilege of presenting at this conference is monumental, because it's an opportunity to connect with regenerative-minded physicians from all over the world," said Dr. Comella. "I look forward to connecting with these leaders in autologous stem cell therapy and having the opportunity to share information about the remarkable results we are seeing on a regular basis."

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., and Dr. Kristin Comella, have taken a leadership role worldwide in the development of adipose-derived, autologous stem cell therapy. In addition to serving as the Chief Science Officer, Dr. Comella is also President of the Academy of Regenerative Practices and is a leading voice in recognizing the power of regenerative medicine.

Along with the 700+ physicians and clinicians she has trained, she and USRM also have a presence with 287+ clinics around the world -- many of which feature clinicians that are trained and certified in stem cell therapy by Dr. Comella and her team.

Autologous stem cell treatments are possible because of stem cells harvested from the patient's own fat. Their application may offer less invasive alternatives to the use of pharmaceuticals and surgery for treating chronic pain and degeneration for a variety of indications including orthopedic, autoimmune, degenerative and neurological diseases. Chronic pain has been the source of a national opioid epidemic which The New York Times reported in October is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product AdipocellTM , as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years.

