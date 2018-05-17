USRM Chief Scientist Talks Stem Cell Journey, Autologous Stem Cells with 'Something Significant' Happy Living Podcast

Dr. Comella, a world renowned expert in the development and clinical application of autologous stem cell products and therapies, is one voice in a growing movement recognizing the power of regenerative medicine and, in particular, autologous stem cell therapy. Last month, Dr. Comella and her team were the first in the world to publish in-human results in the scientific literature about adipose-derived, autologous stem cells for the treatment of psoriasis — a chronic, painful skin condition that affects more than 7 million Americans every year. She is frequently published in the scientific literature on the practical application of autologous stem cells for regenerative medicine.

Matt Gersper is the founder of Happy Living and author of The Belief Road Map & Turning Inspiration Into Action. He is a graduate of U.C. Davis and a former football player for the Canadian, USFL and NFL football leagues. During the past few years, he shifted his business to researching and sharing best practices for happy living with the world. His mission is to inspire others to live their best self.

As more and more Americans are beginning to discover the opportunity to use their own stem cells for healing, demand for information about her work has been increasing. Recently, she was featured in the Jeff Hays' documentary, "The Healing Miracle (available for listen here) ;" a featured guest for the Biohacker Center in Helsinki, Finland (available in its entirety here), and a featured guest on Health Boot Camps' "The Fountain of Health Has Been Found: An Interview with Dr. Kristin Comella," (now available on podcast here).

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product AdipocellTM , as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years.

