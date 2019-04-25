USS Constitution Museum Names Edward D. Sevilla as Chief Development Officer

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., April 25, 2019 The USS Constitution Museum has appointed Edward D. Sevilla to the new position of Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer.

Sevilla joins the Museum from the leading national philanthropy consulting firm Grenzebach Glier + Associates (GG+A), where he served as Senior Vice President and a member of the leadership team. He has extensive experience in fundraising and marketing communications. His clients at GG+A included arts and culture organizations such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art, New England Conservatory of Music, Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Museum Kunst der Westküste in Germany. He has worked on capital campaigns whose goals ranged up to $3 billion for education clients such as Dartmouth College, McGill University, the University of Rochester and Vanderbilt University.

"We are delighted to welcome Ed to the USS Constitution Museum," said Anne Grimes Rand, President. "His depth and breadth of experience in fundraising and marketing brings energy and continued momentum to our plans for a more dynamic visitor experience in the Navy Yard with memorable moments for all ages."

"I am honored by the opportunity to serve the USS Constitution Museum at this exciting time," said Sevilla. "The stories of innovation, teamwork, and perseverance that 'Old Ironsides' can tell are as relevant today as they were during its early triumphs in the War of 1812. I look forward to helping the Museum grow in the years ahead."

"The USS Constitution Museum has an important public mission," said Paul George, the Chairman of the Board. "We engage all ages in the story of 'Old Ironsides' to spark excitement about maritime heritage, naval service, and the American experience. Ed's extensive strategic marketing and fundraising experience — together with his appreciation of U.S. history — makes him a great addition to the Museum's management team as it plans exciting new exhibits and programs."

Sevilla holds a BA in U.S. history from Yale University and an MBA in marketing from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Earlier in his career, he served as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer in Hong Kong. USS Constitution visited Macao, across the harbor from Hong Kong, during its world tour in 1844-6.

USS Constitution, launched in 1797 and named by President George Washington after the nation's founding document, is the world's oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat. The USS Constitution Museum is a 501(c) (3) non-profit museum and a proud partner of the U.S. Navy and the National Park Service. Located in the historic Charlestown Navy Yard, adjacent to the ship, the Museum hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year who delight in its educational and interactive exhibits.

Contact:

Ed Sevilla

Chief Development Officer

esevilla@usscm.org

617-426-1812 ext. 122

SOURCE USS Constitution Museum

