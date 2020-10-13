USS Detroit Sends Uplifting Message of Support to Ship's Namesake City on Navy's 245th Birthday

Since the 2014 commissioning of USS Detroit right here on the Detroit River, the Metropolitan Detroit Navy League has maintained a close relationship with the ship's crew.

This short video reflects a day in their life and carries their message of pride and encouragement from USS Detroit to all Detroiters.

For more information on U.S. Navy history, as well as birthday commemoration and communication resources, visit:

www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/commemorations-toolkits/navy-birthday.html

For more information on the Navy League, visit: www.navyleague.org

Media Contact:

Gordon Cole

P2R Associates

[email protected]

o - 248.348.2464

m - 248.207.0525

SOURCE Metropolitan Detroit Navy League