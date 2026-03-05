USS Midway Propeller Screw Material Released in Museum Preservation Partnership

Manganese-bronze from the aircraft carrier's original propulsion system preserved through collaboration with USS Midway Museum

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural material from the propulsion system of USS Midway (CV-41) is being released to the public for the first time as part of a collaboration between MotoArt and the USS Midway Museum.

MotoArt, in partnership with the USS Midway Museum, is releasing a limited-edition series of PlaneTags crafted from manganese-bronze removed from the ship's original propeller screws during a major preservation effort.

Propeller screw PlaneTags crafted from manganese-bronze removed from USS Midway's original propulsion system, with the historic aircraft carrier visible in the background. Manganese-bronze from USS Midway's original propulsion system, carefully removed during a museum-led engineering preservation effort in 2023.

In 2023, the USS Midway Museum undertook an engineering project to address tidal stress at the stern of the ship. During extreme low tides, portions of the propeller screws contacted the shoreline, creating strain within the shaft alleys and stress throughout the vessel's structure.

To protect the ship for future generations, certified divers and engineers removed sections of seven screw blades, along with portions of the rudders. The operation required extensive planning, underwater precision work, and significant investment by the museum.

Rather than discard this metal, the museum partnered with MotoArt to preserve portions of the removed manganese-bronze for responsible stewardship.

Each propeller screw PlaneTag originates from the ship's original propulsion system, the engineering force that carried Midway through the Cold War, the Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, and decades of global deployment.

"This is not decorative material," said Dave Hall, MotoArt CEO. "This is the metal that converted steam into forward motion. It is the mechanical heartbeat of the ship."

The release marks the first time authentic structural components of USS Midway have been made publicly available in this manner.

The inaugural release will be available Thursday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Proceeds received by the USS Midway Museum from this collaboration directly support the ship's ongoing preservation and educational mission.

About MotoArt PlaneTags

Founded in 2001, MotoArt PlaneTags preserves aviation and aerospace history by transforming retired aircraft and historic materials into functional art, furnishings, and collectible artifacts known as PlaneTags. Since launching PlaneTags in 2015, the company has preserved materials from more than 250 historic aircraft, aerospace, and naval assets in collaboration with leading museums, airlines, and public institutions. MotoArt's mission is to ensure historically significant materials remain accessible to future generations rather than disappearing into scrap cycles.

About USS Midway Museum

The USS Midway Museum is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of USS Midway (CV-41) and honoring those who served aboard the aircraft carrier. Located in San Diego, California, the ship served in the U.S. Navy for nearly 50 years before opening as a museum in 2004.

Today, the USS Midway Museum welcomes more than one million visitors annually and is recognized as the world's most visited floating museum. Through exhibits, aircraft restoration, educational programs, and the dedication of volunteers and docents, the museum continues its mission of preservation, education, and remembrance of naval aviation history.

