U.S.-Saudi Business Council Unveils Powerhouse Board of Directors to Accelerate Bilateral Economic Growth

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.–Saudi Business Council (USSBC) today announced the appointment of its significantly expanded and reconstituted Board of Directors, featuring an unprecedented lineup of global industry leaders. This strategic move underscores the Council's revitalized mission to deepen and diversify economic ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia by leveraging expertise from critical sectors shaping the global economy.

Co-Chaired by Lubna Olayan, Chair of the Corporate Board of the Olayan Group and Jane Fraser, Chair and CEO of Citi, the new Board brings together influential figures across finance, energy, technology, travel, defense, infrastructure, consumables and advanced industry. Their collective leadership will uniquely position the Council to drive innovation, investment and strategic partnerships aligned with U.S. economic priorities, Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the evolving global landscape.

The newly appointed U.S. members include:

Ruth Porat , President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google

, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google Brian Moynihan , Chair and CEO of Bank of America

, Chair and CEO of Bank of America Brendan Bechtel , Chairman and CEO of Bechtel Corporation

, Chairman and CEO of Bechtel Corporation Larry Fink , Chairman and CEO of BlackRock

, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock Mike Wirth, Chair and CEO of Chevron

Chair and CEO of Chevron Chuck Robbins , Chair and CEO of Cisco

, Chair and CEO of Cisco James Quincey , Executive Chair of The Coca-Cola Company

, Executive Chair of The Coca-Cola Company Noel Wallace , Chair, President and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive

, Chair, President and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive Ed Bastian , CEO of Delta Air Lines

, CEO of Delta Air Lines Jim Fitterling , Chair and CEO of Dow

, Chair and CEO of Dow Darren Woods, Chair and CEO of ExxonMobil

Chair and CEO of ExxonMobil Jenny Johnson , CEO of Franklin Templeton

, CEO of Franklin Templeton Chris Nassetta , President and CEO of Hilton

, President and CEO of Hilton Vimal Kapur , Chair and CEO of Honeywell

, Chair and CEO of Honeywell James Taiclet, Chair, President and CEO of Lockheed Martin

They are joined by leaders from key sectors driving Saudi Arabia's economic transformation, including:

Tareq Amin , CEO of Humain

, CEO of Humain John Pagano , CEO of Red Sea Global and Managing Director of AlUla Development Company

, CEO of Red Sea Global and Managing Director of AlUla Development Company Kamal Bahamdan , CEO of Safanad

, CEO of Safanad Tareq AlSadhan , CEO of Saudi National Bank

, CEO of Saudi National Bank Abdullah Al Zamil, Chair of SENAAT (formerly Zamil Industries)

The Board also retains long-serving members Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma'aden, Rami Al Turki, President and CEO of Alturki Holding, and Charles Hallab, President and CEO of the U.S.-Saudi Business Council.

"This Board represents an extraordinary alignment of global leadership at a pivotal moment in the bilateral relationship, one that is consistent with a reinvigorated and reimagined role for the Council in the U.S.-Saudi partnership," said Charles Hallab, President & CEO of the U.S.–Saudi Business Council. "Their collective expertise across areas critical to both economies positions the Council to advance bilateral trade, investment, and business collaboration like never before. We are very excited for the next chapter, and we are also deeply grateful to our long-serving Board members for their commitment and contribution to the Council's mission over the years."

"This Board speaks to the depth and maturity of the U.S.–Saudi economic relationship," said Lubna Olayan, Chair of The Olayan Group. "We look forward to translating this partnership into a meaningful collaboration, and long-term value for both economies."

"The caliber of leaders joining our board signals the significant momentum of the U.S.–Saudi business partnership," said Jane Fraser, Chair and CEO of Citi. "This is an important inflection point in the Council's work to strengthen economic ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and advance our shared long-term growth."

The formation of this Board comes at a time of accelerating economic engagement between the United States and Saudi Arabia. With a refined and revitalized mission, the U.S.–Saudi Business Council is reinforcing its role as a leading platform for private-sector leadership and engagement—strengthening connectivity between U.S. and Saudi businesses, enabling strategic partnerships, and supporting the expansion of bilateral trade and investment.

About the U.S.-Saudi Business Council: The U.S.-Saudi Business Council serves as the principal forum for U.S.–Saudi commercial engagement, facilitating access and dialogue for its member companies with key American and Saudi institutions and policymakers to advance bilateral business, trade and investment.

Media Contact:

Ali Alwazir

[email protected]

SOURCE U.S.-Saudi Business Council