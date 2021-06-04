USSC Grills Launches New Stainless-Steel Pellet Grill Line Tweet this

At a quick glance, one of the biggest differences between the 1.0 and 2.0 versions is the addition of a stainless-steel lid and pedestal sides. But there is a whole host of additional upgrades that consumers can expect from the stainless-steel line, including:

Durable and easy-to-clean stainless steel cooking grates and warming rack

PID control panel to consistently monitor the internal temperature of the grill against the set temperature with an automated auger/combustion fan adjustment

Cord wrapping brackets for convenient storage

Meat thermometer probe with holder

Side table with a removable stainless insert

Wire basket/tool hanger for side table, with options to mount in three different locations

Wheel locks

Grease management system that can be removed for cleaning

Drip tray designed for standard, commercially available, aluminum pans

Push-to-close hopper latch

"For the past two years, we've listened to our customers' feedback, we've used the product ourselves, and we've done extensive research and development to find out exactly what innovations 2.0 would need. This new stainless product really takes the grilling experience to the next level, and we can't wait to get these new models into backyards all across the country," Jones said.

The new stainless USSG Grills, as well as grill covers and other accessories, can be purchased from the company's website, https://www.usscgrills.com

About USSC Grills

For 150 years, we have engineered wood-fired stoves that have helped Americans heat their homes with pride and energy independence. Now we're bringing that same spirit of freedom and engineering-quality into every USSC Grill. Clean-burning and energy-efficient our grills run on hardwood pellets, delivering a responsible and uncompromising wood-smoke flavor to all your outdoor cooking.

SOURCE USSC Grills

Related Links

https://www.usscgrills.com

