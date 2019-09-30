USSC Group, LLC Acquires Firestorm Fire Protection PTY LTD

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- USSC Group, (USSC), a manufacturer of custom safety survivability and technology products for the transit, military and first responder markets today announced the acquisition of Firestorm Fire Protection PTY LTD. Firestorm Fire Protection, based in Australia, manufactures and sells innovative fire suppression systems to a variety of industries including mining & heavy industry, tunnels, construction, equipment, and transport sectors.

"This acquisition comes during a period of exponential growth at USSC as we continue to expand as a global company with a laser focus on safety, survivability and technology," said Joseph Mirabile, President and CEO, USSC Group. "Firestorm Fire Protection is a valued addition to our portfolio of safety and survivability brands that extend and strengthen our capabilities to offer our customers innovative safety solutions and grow our penetration into new and exciting markets."

Established in 2004, Firestorm initially concentrated in fire suppression services, eventually expanding to commercial fire sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers and other related depot gear, as well as fire risk assessments for mobile machinery and fire suppression systems. As the sole manufacturer and distributor of Fogmaker water mist fire suppression systems in Australia and New Zealand, Firestorm will further widen the reach of USSC's focus on fire safety beyond North America and strengthen our portfolio of product offerings. Firestorm is the leader of fire suppression systems in the bus industry with more than 10,000 systems installed across Australia and New Zealand.

In relation to the acquisition of Firestorm Fire Protection, the founder and Director of the Company, Mick Cory stated that "the partnership with USSC Group was some years in the making, we have a lot of synergies within our businesses and have watched the growth of USSC with excitement. We are pleased to formally align ourselves and strongly believe that we should mesh well into the organization. Saving lives and providing new innovations within the fire and safety industry is what we have always strived for and the team at Firestorm is looking forward to bringing its skill set to such a great Company."

"Leveraging the international research and development conducted by Firestorm will allow USSC to implement new technology across a broad spectrum of markets and continue to provide safe, reliable solutions for our customers," Mirabile continued. "We know, firsthand, the value fire suppression and other fire safety products continues to add and are thrilled to welcome to USSC Group a company as committed to safety and survivability as we are."

About USSC Group

USSC Group is a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology products across a variety of industries and categories. Our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Our four core proprietary brands include; FOGMAKER NORTH AMERICA- builds environmentally friendly and self-contained water mist fire suppression systems for engine compartments and enclosed spaces. UNITED STATES SEATING - builds durable and ergonomically designed ADA securement seating systems for passengers and operators of buses, subways, and light-rail systems. Valor - first responders seating, for fire trucks and emergency ambulance vehicles. GLOBAL SEATING – manufactures high-quality military seats and complete soldier survivability restraint systems for military vehicles.

