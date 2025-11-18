USSEC Hosts Pacific Northwest Exploratory Mission Connecting U.S. Soy with Growing Global Markets

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) kicked off a Pacific Northwest (PNW) Exploratory Mission today, convening U.S. Soy producers and exporters with dozens of international buyers to highlight the PNW's value as a strategic gateway connecting U.S. Soy to high-demand, growing, global markets located across the Pacific Ocean.

"USSEC is responding proactively to evolving global trade patterns, offering diversified supply options and building confidence and continuity for international customers - even amid market uncertainty," said Carlos Salinas, USSEC Executive Director, East Asia. "Our mission in the Pacific Northwest is to showcase the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of the U.S. Soy supply chain, and make those vital, face-to-face connections between exporters and buyers that build confidence and grow both immediate and long-term sales."

In 2024, 21 percent of U.S. soybeans and soybean meal exports were moved through the PNW's 10 regional ports located in Washington and Oregon states, demonstrating the region's crucial contribution to U.S. Soy's global reach. The four-day mission includes market insight sessions, tours of regional ports and grain handlers, and opportunities for importers and exporters to engage in one-on-one conversations.

USSEC Champions U.S. Soy Opportunities Serving Asia's Soy Demand at Pacific Northwest Exploratory Mission

Specifically, the mission is focused on increasing demand for U.S. soybeans and soybean meal in Northeast, South and Southeast Asia growth markets due to rising middle class and economic strength.

"Asia's dynamic growth and increasing appetite for high-quality, sustainable protein create tremendous opportunity for U.S. Soy," said Craig Pietig, USSEC Board Director and VP of Ag Products at AG Processing Inc. "Through the Pacific Northwest Exploratory Mission, USSEC is showcasing how world-class logistics and partnerships connect U.S. Soy producers directly with international buyers, making it easier than ever for Asia's feed and food sectors to access reliable, sustainably grown soybeans and soybean meal."

This press release was funded in part by the Soy Checkoff.

About USSEC

The U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) focuses on differentiating, elevating preference, and attaining market access for the use of U.S. Soy for human consumption, aquaculture, and livestock feed in more than 90 countries internationally. USSEC members represent the soy supply chain including U.S. Soy farmers, processors, commodity shippers, merchandisers, allied agribusinesses, and agricultural organizations. USSEC is funded by the U.S. Soy Checkoff, USDA Foreign Agricultural Service matching funds, and industry.

SOURCE US Soybean Export Council