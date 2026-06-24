USSFCU Celebrates Third Consecutive Year as a Greater Washington Top Workplace

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) has been named a Greater Washington Top Workplace, earning the 2026 honor from WTOP News based entirely on employee feedback.

USSFCU ranked No. 37 among organizations with 150 to 499 employees. The award is based on a confidential employee survey administered by Energage, the research partner behind the Top Workplaces program.

United States Senate Federal Credit Union has been named a 2026 Greater Washington Top Workplace by WTOP News, marking its third consecutive year earning the regional honor based on employee feedback.

The survey evaluates key elements of the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, connected to the organization's purpose, empowered to contribute, and able to grow.

"There is no greater validation than hearing directly from our employees that USSFCU is a place where they can thrive," said Timothy Anderson, President and CEO of USSFCU. "Our culture isn't defined by a title or a trophy, but by the respect, trust, and collaboration our team brings to work every day. I am honored that our collective commitment to excellence continues to be recognized on this scale."

The 2026 Greater Washington Top Workplaces program recognized 342 organizations across the region. Now in its 13th year, the program honors employers that have built strong workplace cultures as measured through employee feedback.

The regional award follows USSFCU's recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace. The credit union also earned national culture distinctions in several key areas, including:

Meaningful Work





Employee Appreciation





Cross-Team Cooperation





Trusted Leadership





Top 5% recognition for Strong Values and Work-Life Balance

Together, these honors reflect a workplace culture grounded in the credit union philosophy of people helping people—one where employees are united by shared purpose and the impact they make for members every day.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About United States Senate Federal Credit Union

United States Senate Federal Credit Union has proudly served the Senate community and beyond for more than 90 years. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, USSFCU is committed to providing exceptional service, competitive financial products, and educational resources that empower members throughout their financial journeys.

For more information, visit ussfcu.org.

About Energage

Energage helps organizations strengthen workplace culture and earn credible recognition through employee feedback and the Top Workplaces program. Its research and benchmarking are informed by more than 20 years of workplace data and feedback from millions of employees.

For more information, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

SOURCE U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union