US Senate Federal Credit Union to transform its banking platform with Thought Machine's unified stack

The credit union will deploy Thought Machine's unified core and payments platform to power a new era of real-time, integrated banking.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) has announced a landmark partnership with Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, to replatform its entire foundation onto the Vault platform. By deploying Thought Machine's unified stack of Vault Core and Vault Payments, USSFCU will transition from legacy, batch-oriented systems to a high-performance, real-time architecture.

USSFCU Partners with Thought Machine to Modernize Core Banking

The Vault platform is highly configurable, allowing USSFCU to define every product, from savings accounts to complex loans, using smart contracts. This code-based approach gives the credit union the autonomy to build and launch bespoke financial services without ever modifying the platform's core code. This allows them to be responsive to evolving member needs and implement new products and improvements faster.

By deploying the full Thought Machine stack, USSFCU ensures that Vault Core and Vault Payments operate as a single, integrated source of truth for both ledger and payment data. Unlike traditional environments where payments are "bolted on," the Vault platform enables real-time synchronization, ensuring every transaction is processed in milliseconds with full visibility.

As part of its mission to provide a real-time, integrated service for its members, USSFCU is prioritizing a phased transformation of its payment rails. The institution will initiate a comprehensive migration of ACH and FedWire, ensuring the institution remains highly available and resilient while adhering to the latest ISO 20022 messaging standards.

This will be followed by launching Cards and FedNow on the Vault platform, providing members with instant, always-on payment capabilities. The credit union will also leverage smart contracts to build an integrated product suite that harnesses rich user data to better serve its unique member base.

Timothy Anderson, President and CEO, USSFCU: "Our mission is to provide an integrated, world-class experience that our members and the Senate and Capitol Hill communities deserve and expect us to deliver. For decades, credit unions have led with service being our calling card and that will never change. However, forging partnerships like this will empower us to tie our exceptional service standards with cutting-edge innovations and solutions. Our partnership with Thought Machine allows us to bring our core banking and payments together on a single, real-time platform, giving us the flexibility to innovate and deliver the advanced financial tools that will reshape the future of our credit union and the industry."

Paul Taylor, Founder and CEO of Thought Machine, comments: "USSFCU is taking a visionary approach to credit union modernization by taking full control of its technical roadmap. By moving to our unified Vault platform, they gain the same performance and reliability as the world's most advanced Tier 1 banks. We are proud to provide the foundation that empowers ambitious institutions to leave legacy behind."

About Thought Machine

Thought Machine has developed the foundations of modern banking with its cloud-native core banking and payments technology. Its cloud-native core banking platform, Vault Core, is trusted by leading banks and financial institutions worldwide, including Intesa Sanpaolo, Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered, M1, Mascoma Bank, General Bank of Canada, Arvest Bank, and more.

The Vault platform has been written from scratch as entirely cloud-native technologies, giving banks full control to run any bank, product, and payment set to flourish in a rapidly changing world.

Thought Machine is a global team spread across offices in London, New York, Singapore, Lisbon, Miami and Sydney, and has raised more than £500 million ($600+ million) in funding.

For more information, visit thoughtmachine.net.

About USSFCU

The United States Senate Federal Credit Union has been proudly serving the Senate community and beyond for over 90 years. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, USSFCU is committed to providing exceptional service, competitive financial products, and educational resources to empower members on their financial journey.

For more information, visit ussfcu.org/joinus.

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

SOURCE U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union