United States Senate Federal Credit Union Earns 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU) is proud to announce it has once again been named a recipient of the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award, a national recognition based entirely on employee feedback.

Best Workplace Ever—according to the people who make it one. USSFCU earns the 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award.

At USSFCU, culture is more than a concept—it is reflected in how employees support one another, collaborate across teams, and stay connected to a shared purpose. Grounded in the credit union philosophy of people helping people, the organization fosters an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated by the impact they make for members every day.

The 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through the Top Workplaces survey. In addition to earning the national award, USSFCU's survey results earned Top Workplaces culture badges across multiple areas, including innovation, cross-team cooperation, meaningful work, company direction, employee appreciation, open-mindedness, trusted leadership, and clued-in employees, with top 5% national recognition for Strong Values and Work-Life Balance—highlighting a workplace culture that prioritizes both purpose and well-being.

"These results are a direct reflection of our people and the culture they have built together," said Timothy L. Anderson, President & CEO of USSFCU. "I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they show up each day with a genuine commitment to one another, to our mission, and to the members we serve. That shared sense of purpose is what makes USSFCU such a meaningful place to work."

The Top Workplaces award honors organizations with 150 or more employees and is based on a confidential, research-backed survey administered by Energage, a firm specializing in employee engagement and workplace culture research. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate, with winners recognized nationally by USA TODAY based on employee feedback measuring key aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, connection, and engagement.

For USSFCU, this recognition reinforces an ongoing commitment to listening to employees, strengthening engagement, and continuing to build a workplace where people thrive—and where that positive employee experience helps drive exceptional service for members.

About USSFCU

The United States Senate Federal Credit Union has been proudly serving the Senate community and beyond for over 90 years. As a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution, USSFCU is committed to providing exceptional service, competitive financial products, and educational resources to empower members on their financial journey. For more information, visit www.ussfcu.org.

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

SOURCE U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union