USSRC and Alabama Legislature Team Up to Send Students to Space Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle-school students living in Alabama are eligible to attend a special Space Camp program free of charge. Students ages 12 to 14 may apply for Space Academy for Leading Students in Alabama, or SALSA, a Space Camp program funded by the Alabama legislature. A male and female student in each Alabama legislative district will receive a scholarship to attend SALSA, which promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics education along with leadership skills.

To be eligible for SALSA, students must apply for the scholarship. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will then forward a notice of application to the members of the Alabama House of Representatives or the Alabama Senate representing the district in which the students reside. Each member will nominate two students to receive a scholarship to attend SALSA, which takes place May 24 through May 29, 2020.

Each scholarship includes tuition, meals, lodging, flight suit and T-shirt for the Space Academy program. Travel to and from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is not included. The deadline to apply is Jan. 21, 2020.

To learn more, visit www.spacecamp.com/salsa.

Follow this link to download a brochure: spacecamp.com/docs/2020/SALSA2020Brochure.pdf.

Media Contact: Pat Ammons, 256-721-5429, Pat.ammons@spacecamp.com

SOURCE U.S. Space & Rocket Center

