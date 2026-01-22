UST and Enterprise Architecture Solutions (EAS) Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Integrated Quality Engineering and Enterprise Architecture Services

~ Both companies are joining forces to spearhead the future of quality engineering and assurance through integration with Enterprise Architecture, powered by the EAS Essential platform~

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. , Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, and Enterprise Solutions Ltd (EAS), provider of the Essential enterprise architecture platform, today announced a ground-breaking collaboration to modernize enterprise quality engineering. By integrating UST's GenAI-led testing platform, QE360, with Essential, organizations will be able to connect enterprise architecture intelligence directly to quality engineering delivery; using real architecture data (applications, integrations, business processes, data flows, and change initiatives) to identify testing blind spots, prioritize what matters most, and reduce the risk of production outages.

The joint capability will enable enterprises to:

Identify the testing scope clearly based on real system dependencies and business impact to change.

based on real system dependencies and business impact to change. Prioritize effort where risk is highest (critical systems, key processes, fragile integrations)

(critical systems, key processes, fragile integrations) Increase coverage and confidence while improving speed and cost efficiency.

while improving speed and cost efficiency. Strengthen governance with traceability from change to test to outcomes.

By combining their strengths, UST and EAS will help customers move from generic, one-size-fits-all testing to architecture-driven, risk-based testing - improving quality, accelerating releases, and reducing operational risk.

Recognized by Gartner as the disruptor in the enterprise architecture tool arena, EAS has a storied history of innovation in the enterprise architecture space, both through its open-source Essential Project offering and the commercial Essential Cloud tool used by many Fortune 500 companies. Organizations using Essential Cloud have realized tangible business value by achieving outcomes such as rapid strategic alignment, significant technology cost optimization, improved regulatory visibility, and, in some cases, over 800% ROI within a year by enabling data-driven enterprise architecture visibility for decision-making.

The GenAI-powered QE360 solution from UST offers a seamless experience of quick, smart, and reliable automated quality engineering capabilities, all while optimizing costs. With an initial focus on driving digital transformation, its thoughtfully designed features embody purposeful innovation, empowering engineers to enhance efficiency, improve resilience, reduce workload, and elevate the end-user experience to deliver superior outcomes for customers. It has demonstrated measurable impact across UST's customer landscape by accelerating test automation by up to 3x times, reducing costs by over 30%, and improving business-critical outcomes for search accuracy, conversion rates, and migration readiness. QE360 offers comprehensive capabilities tailored for digital enterprises and technologies, covering end-to-end testing needs.

Together, UST and Enterprise Architecture Solutions will help clients across industries reinvent their testing strategy. This integration will introduce smart capabilities such as tailored user stories, automated test regression packs, scripted testing plans, and real-time analytics, all designed to support delivery teams in their work. By combining the strengths of both platforms, UST and EAS aim to provide a comprehensive suite of services that streamline end-to-end testing and improve overall project outcomes, with results so far, observed a 64% improvement in testing coverage, a 56% improvement in domain-specific accuracy and a 62% improvement in edge case detection. The synergy between UST's QE360 and EAS's Essential platform aims to redefine the benchmark for testing completeness and accuracy.

Sajith Nambiar, Head of Solutions, UST, said, "UST continues to lead in Enterprise AI by delivering disruptive, AI-driven solutions tailored to the needs of global enterprises. Our partnership with EAS creates a unified, intelligence-driven ecosystem of UST QE360 and Essential Cloud that seamlessly connects enterprise architecture, business capability and AI powered quality engineering. Together, we enable organizations to dynamically align their strategy, architecture, user stories, and testing by unlocking AI-assisted predictive quality and integrated architecture lifecycle to define the next era of enterprise-scale transformation."

John Mayall, Chief Executive Officer, Enterprise Architecture Solutions Ltd., stated, "Our collaboration with UST represents a key milestone in bringing together enterprise architecture and quality engineering practices. The combination of UST's QE360 platform with our EA framework-led Essential platform enables us to provide our clients unprecedented levels of testing insight and efficiency. This relationship not only strengthens our capacity to deliver excellent enterprise solutions, but it also demonstrates our commitment to drive industry innovation and excellence."

This strategic alliance between UST and Enterprise Architecture has the potential to alter the way firms approach quality engineering as well as enterprise architecture. By uniting their talents, the two firms will be able to provide exceptional solutions that promote innovation, efficiency, and quality in a variety of domains.

For more information, visit UST.com and Enterprise Architecture Solutions.

About Enterprise Architecture:

Since 2001, Enterprise Architecture Solutions (EAS) has helped organisations turn enterprise architecture into practical, measurable outcomes. Powered by a deep, proven information model and shaped by real-world, hands-on experience, our Essential platform enables teams to capture, connect and analyse the relationships that matter — from strategy and capabilities to processes, applications, data and technology.

We work with clients and partners to move architecture from static documentation to day-to-day decision support: improving portfolio transparency, reducing cost and risk, accelerating change delivery, and strengthening governance. Flexible by design, Essential adapts to your operating model, whether you need a lightweight, accessible starting point or an enterprise-scale architecture management capability.

With a global customer base spanning multiple sectors, EAS combines platform innovation with hands-on expertise to help clients build confidence in their decisions and deliver lasting value from their architecture investment.

Media Contact, Enterprise Architecture:

Jane Kingston

[email protected]

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44 7733907820

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

[email protected]

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

Makovsky

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

[email protected]

Media Contacts, Spain:

Noizze Media

Carmen Tapia / Ricardo Schell

[email protected] / [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UST