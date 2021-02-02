UST and ThinkIQ Partner to Deliver End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility and Process Yield Optimization Platform

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, to develop a solution that optimizes production yields by integrating advanced visibility with process optimization capabilities. This will further enhance UST's offerings to its core verticals of Retail, CPG, and Smart Manufacturing to achieve optimized supply chain operations from source to consumption.

UST Omni™ combines the strengths and capabilities of UST and ThinkIQ to provide an integrated cloud-based visibility platform to enable actionable insights that substantially enhance product integrity with state-of-the-art process modelling providing unparalleled process optimization. The combined strength, enables full transparency, an auditable trail, and deep-dive analytical capabilities, providing a complete and continual health check on the supply chain, sourcing origins and optimizing production efficiencies.

"Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex especially with the significant disruption due to the pandemic and global economic issues. Being able to monitor and prevent product integrity issues before they come into distribution or directly into manufacturing processes is key to enabling optimal process modelling. With ThinkIQ's capabilities and UST's digital transformation expertise, we have the capability to better support our clients and improve their production yield and customer satisfaction to levels not previously attainable," said Mark Holmes, Supply Chain Practice Leader, UST. "From the Fortune 500 to the Global 2000 companies, across all industries, will now be able to receive, analyze and act on product integrity information, anytime, anywhere along the entire supply chain in a seamless, pro-active and optimized way."

Optimizing supply chains with pro-active monitoring of inventory down to item level will allow analysis of important raw material and product integrity issues, proactively before they enter into production to allow optimal process yield optimization.

"ThinkIQ's ability to track material flow through the entire process as opposed to just looking at individual equipment status is pivotal to transforming Smart Manufacturing today," said Doug Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, ThinkIQ. "Our partnership with UST brings the best of ThinkIQ technology with UST's understanding of digital transformation in order to deliver unprecedented traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety and compliance while reducing waste and achieving Industry 4.0 status."

About ThinkIQ:

ThinkIQ, a pioneer of Digital Manufacturing Transformation SaaS, delivers unprecedented material traceability and insight into ways to improve yield, quality, safety, compliance and brand confidence. Our transformational intelligence platform delivers fact-based granular and data-centric contextualized view of material flows and related providence attribute data that integrates into existing IoT infrastructures and crosses supply chains to Smart Manufacturing processes and beyond. Our customers have saved $10's of millions by identifying waste and underperforming assets, as well as reducing warranty reserves for quality and safety issues. ThinkiQ is a privately held company headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at ust.com.

Media Contacts:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Neha Misri

+91-9972631264

[email protected]

Media Contacts, US:

Suzanne Dawson, S&C PR

+1-646.941.9140

[email protected]

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

Media Contact

Danielle Scotto

Lumina Communications for ThinkIQ

[email protected]

SOURCE ThinkIQ

Related Links

https://www.thinkiq.com

