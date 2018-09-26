UST Global Expands Digital Transformation Solutions on Amazon Web Services

ALISO VIEJO, California, November 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has strengthened its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and will continue to grow its Digital Transformation Solutions on AWS to customers globally. In addition, UST Global is set to showcase its Digital Transformation Services, Platforms and Unique Talent model at the AWS re:Invent 2018 in Las Vegas on Nov 26-30.

UST Global has been at the forefront of the cloud migration movement, providing innovative solutions including workload migrations, cloud operations, data analytics, mobile solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), allowing its customers to embark on their digital transformation and cloud migration journey. With UST Global's spectrum of digital solutions for the cloud, combined with the power of AWS's hybrid architecture, clients will now have the ability to develop bespoke solutions that solve their business' unique challenges. UST Global works with Fortune 500/Global 1000 customers spread across 5 continents. The clients include banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, technology, manufacturing, telecom, and shipping.

AWS re:Invent is a learning conference hosted by AWS for the global cloud computing community. The event features keynote announcements, training and certification opportunities, access to more than 2,000 technical sessions, a partner expo, after-hours events, and so much more. UST Global leaders Sunil Kanchi, CIO & Senior VP; and Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head of Infrastructure & Cloud Services (ICS), will be attending the event to meet and address current and prospective clients and partners. The UST Global booth attendees will experience the company's services in the real-world environment through VR demos and case studies of how the company has enabled transformation of its Global 1000 customers' businesses and the lives of their customers. Meet the UST Global team at booth 645.

Sunil Kanchi, CIO & Senior Vice President, UST Global, said, "At UST Global, we support our Global 1000 clients in their digital journey by leveraging deep understanding of their businesses, and our capabilities on cloud and digital technologies. With our renewed focus on the relationship with AWS, and our global approach, we will give the power of holistic transformation to our clients. We are excited to be at AWS re:Invent 2018 and look forward to meeting prospective clients and partners to showcase our cloud and digital transformation capabilities."

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, retail, technology, manufacturing, shipping, and telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

