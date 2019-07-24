UST Global is a 'Great Place to Work' in the U.S.

ALISO VIEJO, California, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today proudly announced that it has been certified as a great workplace in the U.S for 2019-2020. The certification process took place through the Trust Index© Survey and culture assessment by Great Place to Work®. The certification recognizes UST Global's continued commitment to employee success, positive workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

This prestigious title is attributed to the dedication of the great work culture that has been built, which begins with UST Global' s leadership and commitment to honest and fair business practices. UST Global is dedicated to building an open, inclusive, and empowering culture where great work is recognized and rewarded. UST Global cares about its employees' personal well-being and has put many policies in place to support it, including flexible work arrangements, a wealth of health and social benefits, and competitive compensation.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," said Manu Gopinath, Chief People Officer, UST Global. "It is an honor and testament to our incredible team – our 'USsociates' – who truly make UST Global a great place to work. Their invaluable feedback, passion and dedication made this wonderful achievement possible."

According to the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) 2019 survey, an overwhelming majority of UST Global employees reported that working in the company makes them feel welcomed. Also, management trusts people to do a good job without unnecessary supervision, company providing facilities that contribute to a good working environment, and customers would rate the service they deliver as 'excellent.' A summary of UST Global' s ratings can be found on the Great Places to Work website.

Commenting on the recognition, Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global said, "To be recognized as a 'Great Place to Work', besides being the primary trusted technology partner for our clients, stands true to the commitment and passion of 'USsociates'. We have built a diverse and comprehensive workforce on the foundation of 'Transforming Lives'. Being recognized as a GPTW, is a re-iteration of the employee-centric approach at UST Global."

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

