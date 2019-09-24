UST Global Opens New Office in Chicago to Drive Digital Transformation for Customers

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is excited to announce the opening of a new office and development center in Chicago, Illinois, to accommodate its rapid growth and leverage the area's diverse high-technology talent pool. The new office space will be the company's first office in Chicago area, and will become home to a growing team already located across various locations and service the clients in the State of Illinois and globally.

This announcement comes just after the company was named a 'Great Place to Work' in the U.S. UST Global specializes in solving complex problems with data science and software engineering, and works with esteemed clients across a variety of industries. Adding a Chicago location is a strategic move that will allow them to have a physical presence in a place where many business decisions are made, clients are headquartered, and products are manufactured.

The new office is located at the iconic Chicago Board of Trade building which holds a historical value since its inception in the 1930's and the building is now a National Historic Landmark in Chicago. The state-of-art new office is designed to accommodate UST Global's plans for future growth and starts with over 100 employees. The key focus of the company's Chicago center is to support its healthcare, banking, financial and insurance services, technology, media, telecom and manufacturing clients, and hopes to add several hundred jobs over the next 3-5 years.

"The new office in Chicago symbolizes the great progress we are making at UST Global," said Trent Mayberry, Chief Digital Officer, UST Global. "We are aggressively hiring talented people who are interested in delivering great results that make a real difference to the company and the customers we serve. With this new development centre, we can offer our clients world-class digital and technology solutions, right here at Chicago."

"UST Global is one of the world's fastest growing technology companies. We are thrilled with the company's decision to make its investment in Chicago and commitment to grow their local workforce," said Jack Lavin, President & CEO, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, welcoming UST Global to the city of Chicago.

