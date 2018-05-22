UST Global Partners With ETL Test Automation Firm QuerySurge

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )



UST Global's award winning and IP Driven Quality Engineering services are built to provide several compelling outcomes that can radically change the quality of products and services. The company has inevitably changed baseline quality by several folds for many of its Global 1000 customers. UST Global has had enormous success with scale in QA Operations, and has consistently delivered exponentially more value in terms of savings, efficiencies and speed. UST Global has vast experience in testing solutions developed using leading BI, DW, Big Data and Analytics technologies in the market. The company's data warehouse and Big Data Testing assets which includes custom tools and frameworks helps to reduce time to market and achieve 100% data validation.

QuerySurge is a market leader in the data testing solution space and provides extensive support to automate the testing of Data Warehouses, Big Data, & BI Reports. The tool supports wide variety of platforms which includes big data lake, data warehouse, and traditional databases, NoSQL, Flat Files, Excel, Web Services, JSON and XML and validates up to 100% of all data up to 1,000 times faster. QuerySurge aligns well with the Agile/ DevOps strategies by supporting continuous delivery through seamless integration with a wide range of build, configuration management, ETL & test management solutions. QuerySurge enables both novices and experienced quality engineers to speed up data validation through Query Wizards while still allowing power users the flexibility to handle complex transformations.

"The QuerySurge team is excited to add UST Global as a valued partner," said Eric Smyth, Director of Partner Alliances for QuerySurge. "UST Global brings expertise and experience in the data testing space, which will complement QuerySurge's capabilities and ensure a comprehensive solution for their customers,' he further added.

Sunil Balakrishnan, Global Head - Development Center Operations, UST Global, added, "QuerySurge's technology for automated ETL validation will enable our customers to increase data coverage and speed to market with minimum effort. Their tools and services are a great addition to our quality engineering practice. We are excited to partner with QuerySurge and are confident that our Global 1000 customers will benefit greatly with our combined capabilities."

About QuerySurge

QuerySurge is the software division of RTTS. RTTS' team of test experts developed QuerySurge™ to address the unique testing needs in the Big Data and Data Warehousing spaces. QuerySurge is the leading Data Testing solution built specifically to automate the testing of Data Warehouses & Big Data. QuerySurge makes it really easy for both, novice and experienced quality engineers to validate their organization's data quickly, analyzing and pinpointing up to 100% of all data anomalies while providing both real-time and historical views of your data's health.

About UST Global

UST Global® is a leading digital technology company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Driven by a larger purpose of Transforming Lives and the philosophy of 'fewer clients, more attention', we bring in the entrepreneurial spirit that seeks the fastest path to value in today's digital economy. Our innovative technology services and pioneering social programs make us unique. UST Global is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California and operates in 25 countries. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies in Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Retail, High Technology, Manufacturing, Shipping, and Telecom. UST Global believes in building long-lasting, strategic business relationships through agile and client-centric global engagement models that combines local experts & resources with cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ust-global.com

