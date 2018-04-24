UST Global Signs MoU With The University of Oklahoma

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )



UST Global Infinity Labs[TM] is building Digital Innovation capabilities across domains like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, UI/UX, Social, Mobile, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Design Thinking and Enterprise Computing. The MoU will help leverage the academic talent in solving business problems of UST Global's Global 1000 customers. The internship will be for the duration of 3-6 months.

The Infinity Labs[TM] are a core ingredient of UST Global's Innovation-as-a-Service offering. It creates a confluence of Digital Technologies, Human Centered Design, Artificial Intelligence, the company's ecosystem of partners and cutting edge R&D from academia. The Infinity Labs[TM] provide a platform for UST Global employees to get exposed to cutting edge technologies, get access to world-class R&D institutions and disruptive startups from around the world.

Sridhar Radhakrishnan, Professor and Director - School of Computer Science, University of Oklahoma, said, "We are excited to partner with UST Global so that our students have the opportunity to work in partnership. The Data Science and Analytics (DSA) MS program prepares students to be leaders in the development of solutions for large complex data science problems. Our rigorous curriculum brings together algorithmic development, programming expertise, advanced analytics, and systems thinking for to drive business decisions in technology-based industries. UST Global's partnership with the OU DSA program recognizes the critical role that corporations can have in building expertise in this rapidly growing discipline."

Commenting on the MoU, Arun Narayanan, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global, said, "UST Global is truly excited to partner with the University of Oklahoma. Some of the brightest minds from both the organizations will work together on creating innovative solutions to solve key business problems. We also believe this partnership will provide the necessary industry exposure to students as they get ready to jumpstart their career."

