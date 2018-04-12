UST Global Wins Gold in 2018 LearningElite Awards

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )



UST Global's learning & development initiatives and its practices are aimed at building a 'Born to Learn' culture within the organization. The company supports its talent transformation needs for its current IT and digital services as well as to build the workforce of the future.

The top priorities for the learning and development team at UST Global include, enhancing employee experience, being the 'one-stop-shop' for all learning needs; leading the talent transformation journey for its current and future associates, and bringing in a diverse workforce with initiatives like Impact India, Step IT Up and Network of Women Ussociates (NowU).

UST Global won a listing in the Gold Category based on the company's superior performance in learning strategy, leadership commitment, learning execution, learning impact and business performance results. While the company scored way above the benchmark figures in all categories, its business performance results scored very close to the industry best.

Chief Learning Officer magazine's LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development. This robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program recognizes those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results. Developed under the guidance of a group of Chief Learning Officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based upon their impact, size and industries served.

Some comments from the jury who evaluated UST Global's L&D practice:

Their four-pronged strategy for implementation - focusing on Expected Outcomes, Experience, Enablement and Engagement stands out as a most elite practice. This strategy focuses on ensuring outcomes are focused on business growth and client success while ensuring that a self-driven learning culture is provided to all employees.

Utilizing newer technologies, assessing directly to ROI, and having solid support of senior company leaders did not go unnoticed. However, UST is most commended for overcoming the obstacles and challenges related to changing internal cultural sentiment regarding successful implementation of self-driven learning. Very impressive accomplishment.

Commenting on the prestigious win, Dr. Madana Kumar, Global Head of Learning and Development, UST Global, said, "Talent development has a strategic role within the organization, and we believe that it is critical to organizational success. Our leadership team is the catalyst in building an active learning culture in the organization. We are thrilled to be recognized by the LearningElite program and awarded Gold for our Learning and Development practice."

