UST Launches New Website to Unveil New Branding and Nonprofit Programs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Unemployment Services Trust (UST), a program dedicated to helping nonprofits ensure compliance and protect assets, today announces the launch of their NEW website: www.chooseust.org.

For 35 years, UST has helped nonprofit employers to better manage their unemployment funding, maintain HR compliance and maximize employee bandwidth. With UST's recent revamp of the UST Support program, as well as the latest addition of UST's new insurance program UST Secure, UST decided to give their website a fresh look and feel to mimic their evolving nonprofit services.

"We hope this enhanced website can serve as a one-stop-shop for nonprofit organizations nationwide — helping them to streamline day-to-day operations and stay on top of the latest best practices," says Donna Groh, executive director of UST.

This new website will provide nonprofits the ability to readily navigate the many UST resources and tools that can help them reduce overhead costs, manage their claims and access HR and outplacement tools.

To determine which UST programs will best suit your needs, please submit a free Cost Analysis form today. (Use Priority Code "2018PR-LAUNCH" to expedite the request).

About UST

Founded by nonprofits for nonprofits, Unemployment Services Trust (UST) provides 501(c)(3)s with a cost-effective alternative to paying state unemployment taxes. UST participants save millions annually through claims management, hearing representation, claim audits, outplacement services and HR support. Join more than 2,200 nonprofits nationwide and request an Unemployment Cost Analysis at www.ChooseUST.org.

